RoadSafe Traffic Systems Announces Acquisition of Dobie Supply, LLC

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc. (RoadSafe), a leading provider of infrastructure services, announced today the acquisition of Dobie Supply, LLC (“Dobie Supply” or “Dobie”). Based in Austin, Texas, Dobie Supply is a premier supplier of traffic control devices and manufacturer of roadway and commercial signage. Its products are used across highway, residential and commercial projects in the greater Texas market.

This is RoadSafe’s 11th acquisition since entering into a strategic partnership with private equity firms Investcorp and Trilantic North America in 2021.

“This partnership with Dobie Supply provides a significant opportunity for RoadSafe to expand its traffic control distribution business in the greater Texas market,” said Kevin O’Meara, CEO of RoadSafe. “We are excited to harness Dobie’s strong customer relationships alongside its highly capable management team to extend our offerings and further meet the needs of customers throughout the region.”

“Dobie Supply opened its doors in 2012 as a single source retail outlet for quality traffic, safety and sign products to serve the rapidly growing traffic needs of Central Texas,” said Casey Beasley, founding partner of Dobie Supply. “Since its founding, Dobie has established itself as a top-quality service provider and expanded its customer base across Texas. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of our successful business model through our partnership with RoadSafe.”

About RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc.

RoadSafe is one of the nation’s largest providers of infrastructure safety services and products. The company’s offerings include traffic control, pavement markings, sign manufacturing and installation, and distribution of innovative traffic safety products. RoadSafe’s customers include heavy highway contractors, state transportation departments, municipal governments, special events organizations, U.S. railroads and utility companies. For more information, visit www.roadsafetraffic.com.

About Trilantic North America

Trilantic Capital Management L.P. ("Trilantic North America") is a growth-focused middle market private equity firm focused on control and significant minority investments in North America. Trilantic North America's primary investment focus is in the business services and consumer sectors. Since inception, Trilantic North America has managed seven private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $10.2B. For more information, visit www.trilanticnorthamerica.com.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across real estate, private equity, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, and insurance asset management. Since inception in 1982, Investcorp has focused on generating attractive returns for its clients, while creating long-term value in its portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

The firm invests capital in all its products and strategies, ensuring that interests are aligned with investors and stakeholders in pursuit of sustainable value creation through its investments and in the communities in which it operates. The firm takes pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages $48 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.

For further information, visit https://www.investcorp.com and follow @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.