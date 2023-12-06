Moskinto's Original Itch-Relief Patch, Recognized as a Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Awards Winner

Discover the award-winning Moskinto Original Itch-Relief Patch, recognized in the Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Awards. Our innovative, drug-free patches provide instant itch relief, enhancing outdoor experiences for families everywhere. Now with its effective Moskito Care 14hr Moisturizing Insect Repellent (20% Picaridin), enjoy complete protection and peace of mind outdoors. Trusted and celebrated globally, Moskinto is your go-to solution for itch-free adventures. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moskinto, the brand revolutionizing insect itch relief, proudly announces that its Original Itch-Relief Patch has been recognized as a Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Awards Winner. The full list of awards can be viewed here.

This award emphasizes Moskinto's commitment to offering a distinctive, drug-free method for rapid and lasting relief from the itch of insect bites. The widespread appeal of The Original Itch-Relief Patch, popular with kids, parents, and outdoor enthusiasts, demonstrates Moskinto's success in providing a solution that is not only effective but also convenient and accessible. With its EU-granted patent and pending U.S. patent, Moskinto's Original Itch-Relief Patch, developed in Germany in 2016, has been recognized for its innovative approach to alleviating discomfort from insect bites. These easy-to-use adhesive patches have become essential for travel, outdoor activities, and everyday life, offering trusted itch relief for all.

Rodrigo Ricaud, Director of Sales & Marketing at Moskinto, shares, “This recognition from Good Housekeeping marks an important milestone, validating our global efforts and the need for Moskinto’s original invention in the retail space. With our presence already established in over 42 countries, we are excited for our 2024 U.S. nationwide rollout, making our patches widely accessible in some of America's favorite retailers."

Moskinto's U.S. retail expansion encompasses pharmacies, outdoor and sporting goods stores, hardware, lawn and garden, hotels and resorts, home and ranch chains, hunting and fishing outlets, and natural/holistic retailers. Its widespread retail appeal stems from a simple truth: everyone is a potential target for bites. This universality positions Moskinto as a quintessential convenience item, essential across diverse retail categories. More than a product, it's an indispensable solution for a common challenge.

About Moskinto: Moskinto, a brand distributed exclusively in North America by QRSKIN USA, INC., is dedicated to improving lives with skin-friendly, effective solutions. Since its inception in Germany in 2016, Moskinto has expanded to over 42 countries, reaching more than 50,000 retail doors. The Original Itch-Relief Patch, our flagship product, offers instant relief from itchy bites without drugs. Now with Moskito Care, its new 14hr Moisturizing Insect Repellent with a patented 20% Picaridin water-based formula, Moskinto is set to become a leading full-circle brand in the insect space.