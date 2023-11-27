MedCerts and University of the Virgin Islands CELL Announce Partnership

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of the Virgin Islands – Center for Excellence in Leadership and Learning (UVI CELL) has partnered with MedCerts, a leader in online healthcare training and information technology career training, to offer students a number of healthcare training programs and exam preparation opportunities.

“We want to present limitless possibilities that are flexible and easily accessible to students,” said Dr. Suzanne Darrow-Magras, UVI CELL Director. “MedCerts programs will help students gain the skills they need to thrive in their desired careers.”

The programs and exam preparation MedCerts will offer through the partnership with UVI CELL will prepare students for success in a variety of medical careers, including:

Cardio-Phlebotomy Technicians

EKG Technicians

Electronic Health and Medical Records Specialists

Health Unit Coordinators

Medication Care Coordinators

Patient Care Technicians

With industry reports showing that healthcare continues to be the fastest growing industry, MedCerts and UVI CELL plan to effectively prepare students for these increasing opportunities.

“We are excited to partner with UVI, as we share a commitment to offering the best to students looking to change their future,” said Craig Sprinkle, CEO at MedCerts. “By combining our programs with their guidance, those wanting careers in healthcare will encounter a suite of coursework and experiences that will properly prepare them for fulfilling careers.”

A leading healthcare training provider and division of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), MedCerts has helped more than 80,000 students earn credentials and start or advance careers in the in-demand fields of healthcare and IT. The company has developed more than 50 immersive online national certification training programs, combined with onsite training experiences.

About University of the Virgin Islands – Center for Excellence in Leadership and Learning

UVI CELL was established in 2002 to meet the workforce and professional development training needs critical to the economic prosperity of the Virgin Islands. With facilities and staff on both University of the Virgin Islands campuses, UVI CELL is committed to supporting the intellectual and professional development and transformation of students and the workforce in the Virgin Islands, the wider Caribbean, and the world as part of the University’s mission; and to serve as the premier institute for personal enrichment and consultancy, locally and globally through innovative leadership and collaborative partnerships. UVI CELL is accredited through the International Accreditors of Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride, Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT. MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options and more. Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 80,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 500 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.