Onelife Enters Chicago With Acquisition of The Laurel at Vernon Hills Memory Care

On July 1, 2023, the former Springs of Vernon Hills Alzheimer's Special Care Center, located in Chicago, has become The Laurel at Vernon Hills after being acquired by Onelife Senior Living, a family-owned developer and operator of senior housing. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The former Springs of Vernon Hills Alzheimer’s Special Care Center has become The Laurel at Vernon Hills after being acquired by Onelife Senior Living, a family-owned developer and operator of senior housing, on July 1, 2023. During the 100-day transition, ending in October, Onelife retained all 59 staff members, and reviewed and updated benefits, wages and best practices for staffing. Onelife reduced temporary agency staff, which became prevalent in senior living during the pandemic, and increased permanent team members. Julie Stoneburner, MA, RN, CHPN, is the executive director of the community.

“Bringing The Laurel into our family is a big step for Onelife. Chicago has been on our radar because the need for senior care specialized in Alzheimer’s and dementia in the region is significant now, but is expected to increase 13 percent by 2025,” said Zack Falk, founder and CEO of Onelife Senior Living. “It’s a great opportunity to duplicate the success we have had in other cities.”

The Laurel at Vernon Hills Memory Care provides compassionate, connected memory care to serve people with Alzheimer's Disease and other forms of dementia. It’s unique in its singular focus on memory care.

Located near Chicago in Lake County in Northeast Illinois, The Laurel at Vernon Hills Memory Care is surrounded by picturesque parks, lakes and historic sites like the Cuneo Museums and Gardens, the Raupp Historical Museum and the Vernon Hills Athletic Complex.

“The Laurel is a special place because of the quality of our team, and the fact that we are connected with the best healthcare providers and industry leaders in Lake County,” said Stoneburner, who has been executive director of the community since 2019. “We had the resources to provide an outstanding level of care for our residents, and Onelife gives us the opportunity to build upon that even further.”

Onelife creates community living for seniors where they can connect with family, staff and other residents in a secure and comfortable environment. The team aims to cultivate physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being through diet, activity, understanding and support.

“About 230,000 of the 5.8 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s Disease are in Illinois, so we knew there was a need for specialized memory care in the region. My family has been working in the senior care space for more than 60 years, and my goal is to advance the continuum of care in the U.S. through better assisted living and memory care where there is a need,” said Greg Falk, co-founder and principal investor, Onelife Senior Living.

Activities and Staff at The Laurel

Onelife is constantly developing and programming activities that are meaningful to each resident. Their goal is to cultivate purpose with residents and stimulate cognitive functions. Activities include exercise and brain games, outings, movie showings, happy hour socials, cooking classes and so much more.

Family and friends of residents are always encouraged to join activities during visits. Private spaces are available for residents and their visitors to host special events such as birthday parties and anniversary celebrations.

Specialized Memory Care

There are several design elements that make The Laurel specifically tailored to memory care and the overall well-being of residents, including the large hallways and circular design that allows for independence. Combined with fully enclosed courtyards and enhanced security, The Laurel strives to give residents the freedom of going wherever they want and doing what interests them while still being safe.

Because not all residents have the same capabilities, the community has several common areas that lead to dual programming for activities. For example, one family room may be utilized for residents who display higher functioning, while the other might be used for those who need a bit more assistance.

Staff members at The Laurel have more training in the management of various types of dementia, and in how to address challenging behaviors related to these conditions. They adapt to residents’ changing needs and encourage them with activities of daily living, including bathing assistance, meal and activity reminders and routine housekeeping.

To contact Onelife or schedule a tour at The Laurel, visit www.onelifeseniorliving.com/communities/the-laurel-at-vernon-hills-memory-care. There are also full- and part-time positions available among staff. For more information on career opportunities at The Laurel, go to www.onelifeseniorliving.com.

About ONELIFE

Founded in 2009, Oregon-based Onelife Senior Living is a family-owned developer and operator of a growing collection of assisted living and memory care communities designed to provide seniors the care, support and encouragement they need to live healthy, happy lives. Onelife combines advancements in healthcare with innovations in residential hospitality to keep seniors engaged, families connected and communities whole.