Spie Batignolles and Hoffmann Green Sign a Supply Contract for Carbon-free Cements

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement") an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector, which designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements and Spie batignolles, a major player in building, infrastructure and services, announce the signature of a contract for the supply of its carbon-free cements, including a volume commitment until 2027.

With sales of €2.3 billion in 2022 and more than 8,000 employees, Spie batignolles is an independent Group operating in 6 major business areas: construction, civil engineering/foundations, energy, public works, real estate and landscaping and environmental development. Open innovation, a commitment to the environment and society, and continuous improvement are at the heart of Spie batignolles' activities. It has selected Hoffmann Green Cement to supply it with carbon and clinker free cement to replace its traditional cement sourcing for its projects in France.

The supply of Hoffmann cements is perfectly in line with the sustainable development approach to which the Group is resolutely committed: energy-saving solutions, control of resources, preservation of biodiversity on its building sites. This commercial partnership includes a volume commitment from Spie batignolles for its projects in France until 2027.

Aude Maury, Performance, Group Purchasing, CSR and Carbon Plan Director at Spie Batignolles, explains: “This partnership enables us to secure our supply of Hoffmann cement and is fully in line with our commitment to environmentally friendly construction. We want to bring meaning and create sustainable value for our customers, employees and shareholders, which is why we are delighted to be working with Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies.”

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “We are very proud to have signed this partnership with a major player such as Spie batignolles, which is a further recognition of the added value of our solutions. This agreement represents a major step forward in the marketing of our clinker-free low-carbon cements to a leading group. Indeed, the size and diversity of the customer base of Spie batignolles and all its subsidiaries should make it possible to increase awareness of and demand for our cements in a fast-growing market. In addition, the supply of our cements will enable Spie batignolles to strengthen its approach to sustainable construction and to meet the Group's environmental commitments.”

About Spie batignolles

Spie batignolles is a major player in building, infrastructure and services. It operates in 6 main areas of expertise: construction, civil engineering/foundations, energy, public works, real estate and landscaping and environmental development. Spie batignolles' references include emblematic projects such as the renovation of the Maison de la Radio, the EDF Saclay research centre, ITER, the Palais des Congrès in Le Havre, and the A75, A61, A62, A9 and A480 motorway projects, aeronautical pavements (Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire, Lyon, Montpellier, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Perpignan), the MGEN Institute at Le Verrière, the TGI high court in Strasbourg, the Lyon-Turin rail link and work on the Greater Paris project. The Group also provides local servicing and maintenance throughout France via a network of dedicated agencies.

Spie batignolles is positioned in its markets as a leader in "customer relations" and is developing a policy of differentiating partnership offers. Spie batignolles has sales of €2.3 billion in 2022. The Group employs 8,000 people and has 188 sites in France and 10 abroad, notably in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and North America. Spie batignolles has given itself the means to pursue its development independently. Since September 2003, the Group has been majority-owned by its managers and employees.

https://www.Spiebatignolles.fr/

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green has two production units powered by a fleet of solar trackers on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 plant and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant, which was inaugurated in May 2023. A third plant will be built at the major port of Dunkirk in 2024-2025, bringing total production capacity to 550,000 tons a year, or 3% of the French market. The Group has developed a genuine technological breakthrough based on the modification of cement composition and the creation of a cold manufacturing process, 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market, which has not changed for 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

Hoffmann Green was chosen as one of the 20 French green start-ups in 2022 as part of the French Tech Green20 program, run by Mission French Tech in partnership with the French Ministry for Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected as part of French Tech 2030, an ambitious new support program run by La Mission French Tech alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company is continuing to expand internationally, signing contracts in the UK, Belgium, Switzerland and recently Saudi Arabia.

For further information, please go to: https://www.ciments-hoffmann.com/