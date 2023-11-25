Shopper Traffic Spiked on Black Friday 2023, According to Data From Sensormatic Solutions

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, today shared its initial shopper traffic data from U.S. brick-and-mortar retail stores and shopping centers on Black Friday. The brand’s analytics revealed that shopper visits increased 4.6% this Black Friday, Nov. 24, compared to the previous year. These results represent a positive deviation from overall year-over-year performance, as traffic has been down 2.4% on average throughout 2023 to date.

“ This is an excellent result for retailers,” said Grant Gustafson, head of retail consulting and analytics at Sensormatic Solutions. “ Though we anticipated an increase, in-store shopper traffic outperformed our expectations. Consumers are again finding joy in brick-and-mortar shopping, seeing it as an experience to be shared with loved ones. It’s a testament to the hard work retailers have done to streamline journeys and deliver satisfying experiences.”

In further detail, Sensormatic Solutions data showed that shoppers head into stores in the early afternoon, as they usually do. The brand's data showed that 2–3 p.m. was the peak time for in-store shopping on Black Friday 2023.

“ Our main takeaway from these results is their strength compared to previous years,” Gustafson continued. “ This is the most significant Black Friday increase we’ve seen in recent memory. It’s great news for retailers and consumers as we head into the remaining days of the holiday season.”

Looking Ahead

With Christmas falling on a Monday this year, the company’s predicted busiest days—[nine] of which are still to come—are more concentrated toward the end of the year than usual. The top 10 busiest days of 2023’s holiday season are likely to account for 40% of all holiday traffic. Though Sensormatic Solutions anticipates Black Friday will be the busiest shopping day of the year, there are still plenty of opportunities for retailers to capture some holiday magic.

“ After falling to third place on our list in 2022, Super Saturday — which is the day before Christmas Eve this year — is again the second-busiest day for retailers in 2023 and is expected to be the final rush of the 2023 holiday season,” Gustafson continued. “ However, it’s important that retailers remember that our data is designed to apply broadly, to the American retail industry as a whole. Retailers should also look at their own data from their traffic solutions in 2017 — the last time Christmas fell on a Monday — for a more granular view of their store when building and tailoring promotional and operational plans this December. These deeper levels of insights will help them see how things played out for them the last time Christmas fell on a Monday.”

To learn more about how Sensormatic Solutions can help retailers make the most of the holiday season, visit www.sensormatic.com.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform – Sensormatic IQ – combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and our YouTube channel.