AHF Protests ‘Greedy Gilead’ for Price Gouging

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Wednesday, November 29th, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) advocates will rally at Lotte New York Palace in protest of Gilead Sciences’ ongoing efforts to rack up exorbitant profits while restricting access to lifesaving medications.

Wednesday’s action outside the 35th annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference is the latest in a series of escalating efforts by AHF to draw attention to Gilead’s quiet campaign to undermine safety net providers and illegally restrict access to lifesaving HIV and Hepatitis C treatments.

Since 2021, AHF has been taking on Gilead Sciences and CEO Daniel O’Day, holding more than two dozen protests in multiple cities, including Washington, DC; Miami, FL; Boston, MA; and Foster City, CA at the drugmaker’s corporate headquarters. AHF also has published full page ads in the San Francisco Chronicle and the Daily Record in New Jersey near Gilead’s new East Coast facilities, as well as posted online at Gilead.org.

WHO: AHF Advocates and Allies WHEN: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET WHERE: Lotte New York Palace (Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference) 455 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 1.9 million individuals across 45 countries, including the U.S. and in Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, visit us online at AIDShealth.org, find us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, and subscribe to our AHFter Hours podcast.