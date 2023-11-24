FPT Software and RWE Strengthen European Strategic Partnership

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology service provider FPT Software and one of Germany's leading energy companies, RWE, recently celebrated 10 years of strategic partnership. Building upon this foundation, FPT Software aims to further support RWE’s goals with expanded offerings to other RWE’s business units and diversified offshore delivery locations from Vietnam.

The partnership includes services delivery from FPT Software’s strategic offerings, namely Cloud and Data, Cybersecurity, Sharepoint Migration and Support, Application Managed Services, and most notably, SAP. In 2022, both companies started implementing Managed Services in SAP – an adaptive and scalable model that allows FPT Software to be the single preferred partner that provides continuous support services to RWE’s operations.

The collaboration also allows RWE to leverage FPT Software’s diversified “Best-Shore” delivery models, using both nearshore and offshore workforce to boost efficiency while optimizing cost and human resources. With an extensive investment and growth strategy, RWE will expand its powerful, green generation capacity to 50 gigawatts internationally by 2030. RWE is investing more than €50 billion gross for this purpose in this decade. FPT Software is a reliable strategic partner that can contribute to the expansion of the workforce and digital transformation.

The 10-year partnership anniversary celebration was hosted during RWE executive visit to FPT’s headquarters in Hanoi, Vietnam. Speaking at the event, FPT Software Chairwoman Chu Thi Thanh Ha said: "We are delighted to celebrate 10 years of an excellent partnership with RWE. The world is undergoing remarkable changes to push for a more sustainable future, and FPT Software is committed to doing our best to accompany RWE as a global leader in energy transformation, by reinforcing our talent workforce, diversifying delivery models, and integrating the latest in technology in our services and solutions.”

“FPT Software is an important partner that has already contributed to great results in key areas such as cloudification, SAP, data platforms, and cyber security. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership,” said Edgar Aschenbrenner, Chief Information Officer of RWE AG.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $803 million in revenue (2022) and over 27,000 employees in 28 countries. The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 89 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/