David’s Bridal launches Diamond Brides, taking loyalty to the next level with pay it forward perks for everyone in the bride’s party. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--David’s Bridal, LLC (“David’s”), the nation’s leading bridal, bridesmaids, prom, and special occasion authority, today puts the party in wedding party as it launches Diamond Bride, an expansion of its successful Diamond Loyalty program. The enhanced loyalty program allows brides to share the gift of fashion with everyone in their bridal party. In addition to the bride getting exclusive perks and deals, she can pay it forward to her bridesmaids, family members, moms, grandmothers and everyone she loves, with special discounts on dresses and alterations, available exclusively at David’s.

“ We are thrilled to launch Diamond Bride! Our brides have told us they not only want to stretch their bridal budget, but they’d also love to extend those deals to everyone in their bridal party and family,” said Kelly Cook, President, Brand, Technology, and Finance at David’s Bridal. “ Now, her bridesmaids can get 10% off have the perfectly fitting dress with exclusive fabrics that provide superior shape and fit, and alterations starting at $35. This is on top of the bride getting an additional 10% off everything she needs to complete her bridal look. We are relentlessly focused on serving her, her bridesmaids, and the entire party, and Diamond Bride is a way to let our brides ‘pay it forward’ as she extends her perks to everyone she loves.”

With over two million members, David’s Diamond Loyalty program is the industry’s only loyalty program that gives brides perks and deals from partners like The Black Tux, Shutterfly, Little Tuxedos, Diamond Nexus, Pashion, and much more, including an incredible opportunity to earn a free honeymoon.

With the launch of Diamond Brides, our brides, upon the purchase of her dress, will receive:

10% off any regular price shoes

10% off regular price accessories

10% off regular price veils

10% off regular price necklaces and earrings

10% off any regular price gifts, including goodies for Bridesmaid Proposal Boxes and Bachelorette Parties; and

10% off David’s Bridal wedding dress alterations

In addition, her loved ones will receive:

10% off all regular price bridesmaids’ dresses;

10% off select regular price mother of the bride and groom dresses;

10% off select regular price grandmother of the bride and groom dresses; and

Alterations for bridesmaids’ dresses starting as low as $35

David’s Diamond Loyalty Program allows brides to save every time they shop at David’s as soon as they sign up – for free. With free gifts at every level – Welcome (0-2,999), Shimmer (3,000-3,999), Shine (4,000-4,999), and Sparkle (5,000+) – brides are incentivized to earn points by spending. For every $1 spent, she earns 1 Diamond Point, and she can even share her Diamond Number with friends and family so she can accumulate points faster. Once she reaches Sparkle level, she receives a free honeymoon.

To learn more and to sign up for the Diamond Loyalty Program please visit davidsbridal.com/loyalty or inquire in a David’s Bridal store. The Diamond Bride offer is valid in store or online at davidsbridal.com for any dress purchased on or after November 24, 2023, and expires March 31, 2024.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing guests for all of life’s special occasions, David’s Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. We believe everyone deserves to have the dress of their dreams regardless of style, preference, shape, size, or budget. As Dream Makers, we are kind, enthusiastic, and bold. We live to serve her, and it is our mission to help anyone, and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David’s Bridal is dedicated to innovating solutions which serve her including Pearl by David’s, which includes a wedding website, a universal wedding registry, a robust wedding checklist, and a new vendor marketplace which beautifully pairs brides to their perfect vendor partners. David’s is proud to offer the industry’s only loyalty program known as the Diamond Loyalty Program. This program, with over two million members, provides perks and deals from partners like The Black Tux, Shutterfly, Little Tuxedos, Diamond Nexus, Pashion, and much more, plus provides brides an opportunity to win a free honeymoon. With more than 190 stores located across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. David’s recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David’s Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.