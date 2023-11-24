Jacksonville Jaguars and Vaunt Private Jet Mobile App Announce Titans Game Giveaway

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vaunt, a platform for connecting travelers to private flights, today announced a promotion with the Jacksonville Jaguars offering Jaguars fans the chance to win a round-trip experience to see the Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on January 7, 2024. Fans can enter the sweepstakes from November 24, 2023 through December 22, 2023.

One winner and up to three guests will receive the following grand prize.

Prize: One (1) Grand Prize:

Four (4) tickets to the Jaguars vs. Titans Away Game in Nashville, TN

Round-Trip Private Flight to the away game city

One (1) hotel room for one (1) night for up to four (4) guests in the away game city

Four (4) sideline passes (based on availability) to watch pregame warmups

" Vaunt was created so that people can share the magic of flying private with others," said Tim Graves, Vice President, Brand & Product Marketing for Vaunt. “ We are excited to give fans the opportunity to support the Jaguars, watch them play the Titans in a crucial divisional game, and travel to Nashville and back in style on a private jet."

The sweepstakes promotion is part of a three-season partnership between the Jaguars and Vaunt.

Sponsored by Fly Vaunt, LLC

Promotion Details

To enter the sweepstakes, participants must register on www.FlyVaunt.com/Jags. Participants are required to download the Vaunt mobile app and register for an account (no membership purchase necessary) during the entry period. Registrations will be accepted beginning at 10:00 am ET on November 24, 2023, until 11:59 pm ET on December 22, 2023. Eligibility to participate in the Promotion or to win a Prize is limited to persons who are 18 years of age or older as of November 17, 2023, and legal residents of the states of Florida or Georgia.

How To Sign Up for the Vaunt App

Vaunt is currently available for download through the Apple App Store and Google Play. Members have a rewarding referral system to share Vaunt with their friends. More information on Vaunt is available at www.flyvaunt.com/home/faq/. Terms and conditions apply.

After subscribing for Vaunt, members can view available flights in the Vaunt mobile app and express interest to be added to the waitlist. When the waitlist for a flight closes, the Vaunt member in the #1 position reserves the entire plane. Users can choose up to three friends or family members to travel along, for a total of four passengers. There is no additional cost to the member or their guests to take their flight.

Trips are one-way, and members can choose to book a return trip at their option through either a commercial airline or other transportation alternative.

About Vaunt

Vaunt is a new app tackling one of private aviation’s biggest challenges: empty-leg flights. Leveraging propriety software and a mobile consumer app, Vaunt makes it easy and affordable for spontaneous and frequent travelers to have a chance to fly private while addressing this empty-leg issue. All Vaunt flights are operated by its DOT/FAA- authorized air carrier affiliate or by an approved vendor air carrier.