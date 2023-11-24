Hologic to Showcase Developments in Next-Generation AI Solutions at RSNA 2023

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) will showcase several recent developments in next-generation AI solutions at the 109th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) from Nov. 26 to 30. On the show floor and during multiple workshops, the global leader in breast imaging will unveil advances that leverage AI to improve cancer detection, workflow and patient satisfaction.

New to Hologic’s portfolio of Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions is its Genius AI® Detection 2.0 solution, a next-generation deep-learning technology designed to improve breast cancer detection while reducing the number of false-positive markings per case. With more than a 70% reduction in false-positive markings per case when compared to Hologic’s ImageChecker ® CAD solution, Genius AI Detection 2.0 technology gives radiologists confidence that marked lesions are truly suspicious and warrant further review.1 Additionally, the new SecurView® 12.0 solution enables more multimodality capabilities, including reading breast ultrasound cases directly in the SecurView viewer. When paired with Genius AI Detection 2.0, the new automated lesion correlation feature is enabled to allow for faster review of specific lesions.

“We are building on our history of innovation in breast health with an exciting new AI-based solution that is designed to support the radiologist with improved cancer detection and a more efficient workflow — two factors that we know are critical for our customers,” said Erik Anderson, Division President, Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions, Hologic. “At this year’s RSNA meeting, we’re looking forward to engaging with industry leaders and affirming our commitment to advancing breast health through cutting-edge technology.”

Genius AI Detection 2.0 technology represents Hologic’s continued commitment to advancing and refining its AI roadmap. Customer feedback, research findings and continuous improvements will inform future iterations of Genius AI Detection technology, as well as new AI products. Hologic is currently exploring new product features to drive toward even greater accuracy and efficient breast care, including:

Real-time image quality and positioning feedback.

Short-term risk evaluations.

Automated reporting tools.

Smart triage features.

In the South Hall, Level 3, Booth 1919 at McCormick Place, guests can experience Hologic’s comprehensive portfolio, including the Dimensions® mammography portfolio, Affirm® Contrast Biopsy software, I-View® Contrast Enhanced Mammography software and a full suite of breast biopsy and surgery solutions. Additionally, the Company will host a CME-accredited symposium and lunch-and-learn sessions, including:

Advancements in Breast Imaging with Contrast-Enhanced Mammography

Sunday, Nov. 26: 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. CST (South Building, Level 5, Room S502)

Join Dr. Chiara Bellini and Dr. Michael Morris as they explore the latest in Contrast-Enhanced Mammography and its impact on breast imaging in Europe and the U.S. In this dynamic session, they will provide a comprehensive overview, current research, clinic implementation, incorporation of contrast mammography and much more. Take advantage of this opportunity to hear from experts in the field on this cutting-edge technology.

AI Applications in Mammography Today

Monday, Nov. 27: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CST (South Building, Level 1, Room S102AB)

In this CME-accredited symposium, Dr. Samir Patel will share his experience with Al in mammography, including an engaging discussion around generated images, 6 mm slices, and advancements in Al-generated CAD. Dr. Patel will share Al’s impact on clinical benefits and how best to utilize mammography interpretation, improving the mammography experience for radiologists, technologists and patients.

A Comprehensive Approach to Localization: Understanding the Benefits of Wire vs. Wire-free Breast Localization Featuring Hologic's LOCalizer™ Wire-free Guidance System, Tuloc™ Localization Wire and Tuflex™ Thread Marker

Tuesday, Nov. 28: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

Hear perspectives from leading radiologists Dr. Tchaiko Parris and Dr. Stacy Smith-Foley on how they select the right localization technique for their patients. Faculty will review several options offered by Hologic, such as LOCalizer Wire-free Guidance System, Tuloc Localization Wire and Tuflex Thread Marker, including case review.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is a global medical technology innovator focused on improving the health and well-being of women, their families and communities through early detection and treatment. Its advancements include the world’s first commercial 3D Mammography™ system to find breast cancer earlier; leadership in testing for cervical cancer, sexually transmitted infections and respiratory illnesses; and minimally invasive surgical technologies for uterine fibroids and abnormal uterine bleeding.

For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

Hologic, Genius AI, ImageChecker, I-View, LOCalizer, SecurView, Tuloc, Tuflex and The Science of Sure are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

1 Kshirsagar, A. (2023). Comparison between ImageChecker CAD and GAID algorithm on sequestered FDA database. Refer to Hologic document (DHM-14593).

Source: Hologic, Inc.