Lafarge Canada Inc. Invests in EXACT Technology Corporation

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lafarge Canada Inc. announces its investment in EXACT Technology Corporation, a fast-growing Toronto company that offers digital solutions for the concrete industry. The collaboration builds on Lafarge’s commitment to harnessing innovation and driving transformation in the global construction sector.

“Technology and sustainability are driving the construction industry's future, and this investment in EXACT aligns with our strategy to accelerate green growth, driving building transformation and enhancing efficiencies,” says David Redfern, president and CEO of Lafarge Canada (East).

Brad Kohl, president and CEO of Lafarge Canada (West), emphasizes, “At Lafarge, we actively seek partnerships that offer sustainable, high-quality, and innovative building solutions. Through this mutually beneficial collaboration, we aim to unite technology and performance, working jointly toward fostering innovation in the construction space.”

EXACT’s technology monitors and controls concrete processes through an integrated suite of hardware and software, enhancing client efficiency and quality. EXACT’s offering bolsters Lafarge Canada’s digital offerings available to our customers.

“Our goal is to make a significant, positive impact on the concrete industry,” commented Stacia Van Zetten, EXACT co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “This is the ideal strategic relationship to help us achieve that: Lafarge’s deep industry insights will strengthen EXACT’s product development and refinement. At the same time, Lafarge’s global reach will help get EXACT’s solutions into more hands, pushing the sector forward.”

About EXACT Technology Corporation

EXACT Technology Corporation is a fast-growing, Toronto-based technology company that develops digital solutions for the concrete industry. Its goal is to make the concrete industry more sustainable, efficient and safe via game-changing technology. EXACT has made major strides toward that goal since its 2017 inception, through empowering leading concrete constructors with its Monitor, Match, Cure and Track products across precast, infrastructure mass concrete, high-rise and ready-mix applications. EXACT is excited to accelerate its progress through its closer collaboration with Lafarge Canada. A select group of global leaders in business, technology, real estate and entrepreneurship have also joined the investment round, including Jeffrey Kimel (President, Harlo Capital) and Michael Katchen (Co-founder and CEO, Wealthsimple).

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge Canada is a subsidiary of Holcim, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate’s roofing to PRB’s insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

