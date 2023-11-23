Beeworks Games: Mobile Game “Mushroom Garden Prime” Now Available in Australia & New Zealand on iOS/Android

The Funghi are ready for harvest! Just swipe across the screen to collect them. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Harvest over 300 kinds of Funghi in this mushroom farming simulation. It's easy to play and fun for all ages.

"Mushroom Garden Prime" now available for download on Google Play and the App Store. (Graphic: Business Wire)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beeworks Games, a mobile-game developer based in Japan, has announced the release of their app “Mushroom Garden Prime” in Australia and New Zealand on the Google Play/App Store. The casual mushroom farming simulator is the latest in the “Mushroom Garden” series, and the first to be released specifically in either country.

What is “Mushroom Garden Prime”?

“Mushroom Garden Prime” is a casual farming simulator, featuring the cute and quirky character “Funghi”. With just one tap, apply food to your log and wait as the Funghi grow. Once the log is full of Funghi, they can be harvested by simply swiping across the screen. “ We designed the app to be fun and easy to play for users of all ages,” said Kristofer Chan of Beeworks Games. “ It takes just a few seconds to play, and you can close the app until the next time you get that urge to harvest Funghi.”

Harvesting Funghi will allow you to upgrade your farming equipment and grow new kinds of Funghi. With 16 different logs to choose from, and over 300 Fungi to discover, there’s plenty of fun to be had.

In addition to farming, there is the Funghi Museum which displays the Funghi you’ve collected in their natural environment. You can even receive unique wallpapers for your phone by completing one of the many in-game missions.

App Store URL

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.beeworks.nameko.ganso

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/1544911813

App Details

Title: Mushroom Garden Prime

Genre: Casual Farming Simulation

Compatibility: Android 5.0 / iOS 10.0 or greater

Availability: Australia, New Zealand, United States, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau

Price: Free (In-App Purchases available)

Developer: Beeworks Games

About the “Mushroom Garden” Series

First released in 2011, the mushroom farming simulator with its loveable Funghi character has accumulated over 55 million downloads worldwide. The series has been particularly popular in Japan, with many goods and events being held to this day.

“Mushroom Garden Prime” represents the series’ return to the global stage, already having found success in Taiwan and the United States.

About Beeworks Games

Beeworks Games values originality, providing unique and enjoyable experiences through their games. Their mission is to create games and characters loved by fans of all ages.