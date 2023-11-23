Legible Partners with Faurecia Aptoide to Expand In-Car Infotainment with Audiobook and eBook Integration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) ("Legible”, or the “Company”), an innovative digital content platform and eBookstore, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Faurecia Aptoide Automotive, Lda (“Faurecia Aptoide”) to provide its app for infotainment systems in cars around the world.

The leading Automotive apps market, Faurecia Aptoide, is the infotainment solution provider to over 3 million automobiles globally in 2023, with projected growth to 20 million vehicles by 2025. Legible is the first company to provide Faurecia Aptoide with an app that provides both eBooks and audiobooks for purchase in one accessible, integrated solution, with the goal of rapidly driving revenue at a global scale.

The widespread rollout of 5G, access to 4G LTE connectivity, and the current development of software-defined, network-aware, ultra-connected vehicles, including a future with driverless cars, are combining to feature infotainment as a huge growth opportunity – and Faurecia Aptoide has been a major player by working closely and developing opportunities with OEMs and App Developers. Legible’s huge selection of eBooks and audiobooks as well as Living Books, AI-powered offerings, and exciting partnerships with globally loved entertainment brands such as Stan Lee Universe, positions the Company as the digital literature provider of the future.

"We are thrilled to partner with Faurecia Aptoide to bring the world of literature and storytelling to in-car infotainment systems around the world," said Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Legible. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to making reading and listening to books more accessible and convenient than ever before, seamlessly integrating them into people's daily lives."

Key features of the partnership include:

Integration: Legible's vast digital library will be harmoniously integrated into Faurecia Aptoide’s in-car infotainment app store, allowing car owners to access their favourite books and audiobooks with ease.

Diverse Content Selection: Users will have access to a vast collection of eBooks and audiobooks spanning multiple genres, ensuring that there's content for everyone.

Offline Access: Drivers and passengers will be able to download content for offline access, making it convenient for long trips or areas with limited connectivity.

Customized User Experience: The integration will provide personalized recommendations based on user preferences and reading habits.

Safe, User-Friendly Interface: The Legible app is designed with safety in mind, ensuring minimal driver distraction while providing a user-friendly interface, and access to books not only in the car but also on mobile devices. eBooks and Audiobooks will be available for purchase, as well as Legible’s Unbound Membership service, which provides unlimited access to a vast curated selection of eBooks and Audiobooks for a low monthly cost. Please visit Legible.com for additional information.

“Faurecia Aptoide is focused on bringing valuable content to vehicle users worldwide, and collaborating with Legible to make literature easily accessible to vehicle users – even on the move – is exciting,” declared Thijs van Herkhuizen, General Manager at Faurecia Aptoide. “Enabling drivers and passengers to have more enjoyable, connected car rides is the main priority and this is a step in that direction.”

The partnership between Legible and Faurecia Aptoide will offer car owners around the world a new dimension of convenience and enjoyment. With Legible’s extensive catalogue of eBooks and audiobooks easily accessible, drivers and passengers everywhere can look forward to having a world of stories and knowledge at their fingertips, transforming daily commutes and long drives into engaging and enriching experiences.

About Faurecia Aptoide

Faurecia Aptoide Automotive is a joint venture between Forvia (formerly Faurecia) and Aptoide that connects OEMs and App Developers to build the future of connected cars. With a growing portfolio of 250+ apps and established partnerships with 14 different car brands, Faurecia-Aptoide is at the forefront of the automotive industry, supporting Android developers to develop the next generation of in-car infotainment.

Currently, Faurecia Aptoide is the market leader and benchmark for both OEMs and App Developers.

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a groundbreaking, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks and audiobook entertainment, boasting a market opportunity exceeding billions of dollars. Legible’s extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers and the world's largest eBook distributor, enabling it to seamlessly deliver over 2 million eBooks and audiobooks, effectively transforming any smart device into a dynamic library and eBookstore. At the heart of Legible’s innovation lies its LibrarianAI, the world's pioneering AI-powered assistant, enhancing the reading experience. Legible’s publishing division is revolutionizing the industry by crafting proprietary AI-enriched multimedia books, setting new standards in literary engagement.

Legible is at the forefront of reshaping the digital publishing landscape, committed to gaining a significant market share by providing innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriching global reading experiences. Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This Press Release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding Legible’s business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Legible's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, currency fluctuations, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Legible believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward- looking information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward- looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Legible does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.