dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology to Support the First “Hybrid Hydrogen Diesel Race Truck” at Dakar Classic Rally

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") a global leader in carbon emission reduction technology has entered into an agreement with the French team, HoleShot Competition, to support their MAN Dakar Rally race truck at the 2024 Dakar Classic event.

The French team’s #915 MAN Dakar Classic Rally race truck has been fitted with a HydraGEN™ HG1 Unit that is designed to provide hydrogen and additional oxygen to the truck’s engine. dynaCERT’s proprietary HydraGEN™ Technology is designed to reduce emissions of Greenhouse Gases, NOx, CO2, THC and particulate matter when compared to other diesel trucks that will race at the Dakar Classic Rally.

The Dakar Classic Rally is a very demanding off-road race that reveals the competitors' capacity for resistance in long distance stages in the desert. The 2024 edition of the Dakar Classic Rally will take place in Saudi Arabia, where the race will cover an equivalent distance of 5,000 kilometers and 14 days of racing, including only one day of rest at mid-distance.

The Dakar Classic Rally will be a way to demonstrate the performance of dynaCERT’s on demand hydrogen production units in an environment facing hot weather, hard impacts and vibrations and in a demanding operational mode.

Alexandre Lemeray, Holeshot Competition Team manager, who has participated 10 times at the Dakar Classic Rally, stated, “We are proud to partner with an international company such as dynaCERT that is focused on reducing carbon emissions. For us, the purpose of being supported by dynaCERT is to show that motorsport can be less polluting, which is the starting point of our discussion with the company asking them to join us in our Dakar Classic Rally journey. HydraGEN™ is already used by road transport trucks, so I'm delighted to be able to show that it's possible to “hybridize diesel engines with hydrogen energy” with this technology in truck racing, all the more so in an event like the Dakar Classic Rally which takes place in the middle of nature. ASO, the organizer of the Dakar Classic Rally, has been making major efforts for years to reduce the carbon footprint of its events. We're delighted to be able to make our own contribution to their efforts.”

Stéphane Gervais, Vice President Marketing of IPMD SAS, the distributor of dynaCERT in France, stated, “Contributing to improve the sustainability of racing trucks is a new challenge for dynaCERT. We are very happy to be teaming up with the Holeshot Competition Team for the 2024 Dakar Classic Rally as they have a strong experience in this kind of competition. Partnering together at the hardest and iconic endurance off road race as our first steps into motorsport is a challenge we are looking forward to experience on both technical and human sides.”

Enrico Schläpfer, Vice President International Sales of dynaCERT stated, “The close collaboration with the HoleShot Competition Team and our French distributor, IPMD SAS, based in Chambly, France, makes it possible to present our HydraGEN™ Technology to a broad audience during the Dakar Classic Rally and to promote decarbonization in motorsport and the transport industry. The hybridization of diesel engines with HydraGEN™ Technology is designed to enable users to reduce emissions on a broad scale today and make the industry as a whole cleaner and greener.”

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

READER ADVISORY

