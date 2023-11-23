UEFA EURO 2024™ Comes to EA SPORTS FC™ 24, EA SPORTS FC Mobile, and EA SPORTS FC Online in Summer 2024

Play Now to Receive an Exclusive UEFA EURO 2024 Ultimate Team™ Player Item for EA SPORTS FC 24 and EA SPORTS FC Mobile (Photo Credit: EA SPORTS)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced that UEFA EURO 2024 will invite players across EA SPORTS FC™ 24, EA SPORTS FC Mobile, and EA SPORTS FC Online to experience the tournament as a free* in-game update arriving summer 2024, bringing Europe’s most prestigious championship into the World’s Game.

WATCH: UEFA EURO 2024™ Is In The Club

Coinciding with the tournament kick-off, UEFA EURO 2024 will arrive in-game as a free update to all EA SPORTS FC 24 players across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Fans who play EA SPORTS FC 24 by January 16, 2024 will be granted one of Europe’s biggest stars as an exclusive, untradeable Ultimate Team Player item starting on December 18**. For EA SPORTS FC Mobile, players on iOS and Android devices can obtain their UEFA EURO 2024 item starting today***.

The UEFA EURO 2024 Ultimate Team item granted to fans and players will feature one of six European stars:

Jack Grealish - England

Ousmane Dembélé - France

Federico Chiesa - Italy

Florian Wirtz - Germany

Virgil Van Djik - Netherlands

Alvaro Morata - Spain

For more information on the exclusive UEFA EURO 2024 holiday offer available to players across EA SPORTS FC 24 and EA SPORTS FC Mobile, visit EA.com.

“We’re delighted to announce that one of next summer’s biggest football tournaments will be fully integrated across EA SPORTS FC titles,” said David Jackson, Vice President of Brand for EA SPORTS FC. “Alongside our fantastic partners at UEFA, this exclusive Euros content will enable EA SPORTS to continue delivering the most authentic and innovative football experiences for our fans.”

“We are delighted to further expand our partnership with EA SPORTS, with UEFA EURO 2024 becoming a part of the EA SPORTS FC™ game,” said Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director. “UEFA EURO 2024 is one of the world’s most vibrant and exciting football tournaments, and we’re thrilled that the huge EA SPORTS FC 24 community across the globe will get the chance to engage with the tournament in such an authentic gaming environment. We also look forward, in coming weeks, to unveiling further details around the eEURO competitive gaming tournament.”

EA SPORTS will be the official platform for UEFA’s official eEURO esports program, an all new tournament featuring Europe’s best EA SPORTS FC players, representing UEFA national football teams. The eEURO will be an annual tournament program featuring qualification phases leading to a live final, the first of which will be contested this summer, with more updates on the tournament structure to be announced soon.

Join the club in EA SPORTS FC 24 ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 arriving in-game, with Black Friday offers of up to 50% across Standard and Ultimate Editions now live across digital storefronts for all platforms✝.

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is available now for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch™. Download EA SPORTS FC Mobile on the App Store and Google Play Store to access the World’s Game in Your Pocket.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2023, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.4 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Frostbite, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

*Requires internet to download.

**Play by January 16, 2024 11:59PM PT. Other conditions & restrictions apply. See https://www.ea.com/games/ea-sports-fc/fc-24/game-offer-and-disclaimers for details.

***Conditions & restrictions apply. See easports.com/fc-mobile for details.

✝Offers may vary or change. See retailer site for details.

Category: EA Sports