CyberArrow and Mobily Announced a Strategic Partnership for CyberArrow’s AI-Powered GRC at Black Hat 2023

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a groundbreaking collaboration, Mobily, one of the largest telecom companies in Saudi Arabia, and CyberArrow, a leading UAE-based Compliance Automation Platform and Cyber Security Awareness Platform provider, proudly announced their strategic partnership at Black Hat 2023. This partnership marks a significant step towards revolutionizing the approach to compliance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The announcement cements Mobily as a strategic partner using CyberArrow's AI-Powered GRC to boost cybersecurity compliance in the region. CyberArrow's latest AI GRC was featured at the center of Black Hat 2023.

Key Highlights of the Strategic Partnership

The strategic partnership between CyberArrow and Mobily is a dynamic collaboration aimed at reshaping the landscape of cyber security and compliance in Saudi Arabia. As a strategic partner, Mobily helps organizations across Saudi Arabia enhance compliance processes and streamline governance, risk, and compliance by utilizing CyberArrow's AI-Powered GRC.

This collaboration goes beyond physical presence; it symbolizes a shared vision for transformative advancements in compliance. The strategic partnership is designed to provide organizations in Saudi Arabia with intelligent solutions for navigating the complexities of cyber security and compliance with unprecedented efficiency.

The partnership highlights the profound impact of integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into cyber security and compliance. Through cutting-edge solutions and strategic partnerships, CyberArrow demonstrates its commitment to leveraging AI as a catalyst for transformative change. As CyberArrow strategically partners with Mobily, these key messages echo their shared vision, amplifying the call for utilising CyberArrow’s AI-powered GRC platform and fortifying the digital landscapes of businesses in Saudi Arabia.

“The collaboration with Mobily signifies more than just a partnership; it's a shared vision to make cyber security compliance accessible and robust for businesses in Saudi Arabia”, said Amar, Co-founder of CyberArrow

Event Overview

Black Hat 2023, a prime global cyber security event, served as the stage for the announcement of this transformative partnership. CyberArrow's presence at Black Hat 2023 was a testament to the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge automation solutions with a special focus on CyberArrow's AI-powered GRC solution.

The event showcased an AI Innovation presentation with CyberArrow Co-founder Amar Basic as the keynote speaker. The live demo highlighted transformative impact of CyberArrow's AI-enabled GRC platform on compliance processes, offering attendees a firsthand look at seamless AI integration. This empowers organizations to navigate governance, risk, and compliance efficiently.