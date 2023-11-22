Banc of California and PacWest Bancorp Receive Stockholder Approvals for their Merger

SANTA ANA, Calif. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banc of California, Inc. (“Banc of California”) (NYSE: BANC) and PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) (Nasdaq: PACW) today jointly announced that, at their respective special meetings of stockholders held earlier today, they each received the necessary stockholder approval for the proposed combination of Banc of California and PacWest. The final results for the proposals voted on at the special meetings of each company’s stockholders held today will be set forth in the companies’ separate Current Reports on Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions (the “SEC”). The transaction is expected to close as planned on or around November 30, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

“We are very pleased that the merger has received overwhelming approval from stockholders of each institution,” said Jared Wolff, President and CEO of Banc of California. “We appreciate this vote of confidence in our transformational merger, which will create an exceptional franchise with the strength and ability to grow profitably and deliver results to our stockholders. The merger also creates a well-capitalized and highly liquid institution that will provide our clients with exceptional service and expanded expertise. We also look forward to continuing our demonstrated commitment to our local communities.”

“We are delighted to have achieved this important milestone in our transaction and are grateful for the support of the stockholders of both institutions,” said Paul Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of PacWest. “We are confident that this strategic transaction will deliver immediate and long term value to PacWest’s stockholders, customers, communities and employees and now look forward to its closing.”

Following the closing and the previously disclosed balance sheet repositioning, the combined company is expected to have approximately $36 billion in assets, $25 billion in total loans, $30 billion in total deposits and more than 70 branches in California as well as branches in North Carolina and Colorado.

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with $9.25 billion in assets at September 30, 2023 and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the “Bank”). The Bank has 32 offices, including 26 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through our dedicated professionals, we provide customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California, and full stack payment processing solutions through our subsidiary, Deepstack Technologies. We help to improve the communities where we live and work by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, we provide a higher standard of banking. We look forward to helping you achieve your goals. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank. Pacific Western Bank is a relationship-based community bank focused on providing business banking and treasury management services to small-, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. Pacific Western Bank offers a broad range of loan and lease and deposit products and services through full-service branches throughout California and in Durham, North Carolina and Denver, Colorado, and loan production offices around the country. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

