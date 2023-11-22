United Kingdom Consumer Megatrends Report 2023: Influences of 10 Trends Shaping the Consumer Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Megatrends in the UK" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Megatrends in the UK report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. This Megatrends report highlights long-term trends resulting from shifts in consumer values and behaviour.
It provides a summary of each of the 10 focus megatrends and insights as to how each trend has manifested in the UK. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Megatrends market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of:
- Population
- Urban development
- Home ownership
- Household profiles
- Labour
- Income
- Consumer and family expenditure
- Health
- Education
- Eating habits
- Drinking habits
- Shopping habits
- Personal grooming
- Clothing
- Leisure habits
- Savings and investments
- Media
- Communication
- Transport and travel and tourism
Key Topics Covered:
- Scope
- The drivers shaping consumer behaviour
- Megatrends framework
- Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt
- Convenience
- Iceland unveils new forecourt convenience store format
- Consumers of all ages are using tech to make life easier
- Consumers seek more flexibility in all areas of life
- Shoppers want to see before they buy
- Convenience drives e-commerce demand
- Young people see cooking as a chore
- Digital living
- Sky offers holistic smart home solution, integrating insurance and home control
- Video gaming is a favourite pastime among young Brits
- Consumers are protective of their personal data
- Millennials want to remain anonymous but are willing to share data for offers
- Friends and family are still the most trusted information source
- Consumers expect more online activity post-pandemic
- Diversity and inclusion
- ScaleUP initiative strives to foster diversity within the fashion industry
- Generation X are the most vocal on social media
- Younger generations want to change the world for the better
- Most British feel comfortable expressing their identity
- Shoppers are paying more attention to brand values
- Experience more
- EE Studio combines innovative physical and digital experiences
- Brits enjoy socialising both on and offline
- Relaxation and safety are key priorities on holiday
- Consumers still prefer real world over online experiences
- Personalisation
- Personalised skin care start-up Skin + Me poised to scale up its business
- Millennials are the most enthusiastic about virtual activities
- Millennials are the most individualistic cohort
- Premiumisation
- Abbeyfield Belfast redefines senior living with its luxury offerings
- Millennials want a less complicated life
- Generation Z are the least concerned about their futures
- Superior taste, high quality and comfort are prized attributes
- Pursuit of value
- Boots' new range of budget-friendly toiletries helps customers through cost-of-living crisis
- Baby Boomers are the thriftiest cohort
- Older generations are the most worried about the rising cost of living
- Brits are embracing the circular economy
- More than half of Generation Z intend to save more money
- Shopper reinvented
- M&S announces new omnichannel strategy in quest to create seamless shopping
- Trust in brands is most important to Millennials
- Online shopping conquers most categories, with the notable exception of clothing
- S-commerce is starting to gain traction among the young
- Generation Z interact most with brands online
- Sustainable living
- Homethings improves its eco-friendly laundry pods
- Brits are less concerned than other nations about global warming
- Mindful consumption is on the rise
- Reducing food waste tops the list of green activities
- Consumers are reticent about making their voices heard
- Recyclable and compostable packaging is considered the most sustainable
- Wellness
- Quorn adds to its meat-free range with Katsu Fillets
- Meditation and herbal remedies are the main antidotes to stress
- Millennials are the most likely to regularly exercise
- Consumers remain wary of health and safety in post-pandemic era
- Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/do0k8d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.