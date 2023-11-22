Nicholas Academic Centers’ Scholars, Educators, and Community Members Gather to Give Thanks for the Great Achievements of Its Students and Alumni and Their Impact on the Local Community

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emotions poured in for Rodolfo Duarte, the newly appointed executive director of the Nicholas Academic Centers (NAC), as he watched NAC class of 2018 Alumna Pats Vazquez and NAC benefactor Dr. Henry T. Nicholas III pose for the ceremonial cutting of the turkey. It was a full-circle moment for Duarte, who 14 years ago stumbled onto the NAC after following his friends there.

“ I initially went for the free sandwiches. I didn’t believe the NAC would help me get to college,” said Duarte, laughing. The NAC helped Duarte earn degrees from Wabash University (B.A., neuroscience) and Chapman University (M.A., leadership development) and return to Santa Ana to give back to students who are facing the same struggles he had once faced as a first-generation college student from a limited-income household. Similarly, returning alumna Vazquez credits her success to the NAC who helped her thrive at Holy Cross College in Indiana.

On Nov. 21, 2023, Broadcom Cofounder and NAC’s principal benefactor Dr. Nicholas, the NAC, and community members held the 15th annual NAC Thanksgiving dinner to give thanks and celebrate the tremendous achievements of the NAC graduates and alumni and their impact on the local community.

“The NAC is my proudest achievement,” Dr. Nicholas emphasized to the returning 100 NAC alumni. “ I want NAC students to go on and get their master's and doctorate degrees,” said Dr. Nicholas. Students spontaneously started chanting “Dr. Nick, Dr. Nick” as a line formed to take pictures with the philanthropist who made their dreams come true. When a student asked him for a stock tip, Dr. Nicholas told him, “Invest in yourself.” The student walked away blown away and empowered.

The NAC provides highly qualified staff, academic assistance and tutoring, social services, cultural enrichment programs, college access and support services, and need-based scholarship opportunities for students. A total of 2,066 NAC graduates have received over $109.5 million in scholarships and grants. The NAC graduates currently attend or have attended some of the finest educational institutions, including Ivy League institutions such as Harvard, Cornell, Dartmouth, Yale, Columbia, Pennsylvania, and Princeton, and other elite universities such as Stanford, Chicago, Notre Dame, Washington (St. Louis), Syracuse, Southern California, UCLA, and Berkeley.

The NAC is generously funded by the Henry T. Nicholas III Education Foundation and was founded by Dr. Nicholas and Retired Superior Court Judge Jack Mandel on Oct. 10, 2007. Since its inception, Dr. Nicholas has donated $45.7 million to support the three NAC locations in downtown Santa Ana, Valley High School, and Century High School.

NAC Graduate Stats:

91% who enrolled in four-year universities have graduated or remain enrolled (national average retention rate of 82%).

81% who attended four-year universities graduated in six years (national average of 62%).

11% between 2009 and 2014 who attended four-year universities have earned or currently remain enrolled in graduate school.

" Judge Mandel told me I was a diamond in the rough. I am grateful that I can help shape many more diamonds at the same place that launched me. Dr. Nicholas has enabled a generation of under-resourced students the opportunity to achieve and build themselves into the leaders sorely needed by our communities. We are seeing his ROI in Santa Ana, which is seeing a tremendous transformation,” said Duarte.