Optimization AI SaaS, Hackle Accelerates Global Presence Through AWS Partnership

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hackle, a South Korean Optimization AI SaaS, announced that it has been selected as a partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ISV Accelerate Program, today. This joint sales initiative, designed for organizations running applications on AWS cloud or providing integrated software solutions, opens new avenues for Hackle in international markets.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides an opportunity for Hackle to leverage AWS' extensive sales network and explore fresh business prospects. Through AWS Marketplace, companies adopting Hackle can enjoy benefits such as integrated billing discounts and credit payments. It is particularly appealing to enterprises with remaining credits from the Enterprise Discount Plan (EDP) agreement.

Hackle, founded in 2020 by a team of 14 software experts, focuses on developing an AIaaS platform. The platform incorporates proven success formulas employed by global tech giants like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Coupang, including A/B testing, data-driven decision-making, and feature flags for stable deployments. This initiative aims to address the shortage of development talent in enterprises, providing an accessible solution for easy adoption and accelerated growth. Hackle offers a pathway to leverage advanced technologies and compete effectively in a dynamic digital landscape.

Hackle acquired over 200 paying client companies in three years since its foundation, including notable digital native unicorns such as Yogiyo (major food delivery platform in Korea), GC Company (top travel platform in Korea), and globally spanning major enterprises including CJ Olive Young, Kyobo Life, and LG U+.

Changhak Sunwoo, the CEO of Hackle, said, “Hackle is expanding from the Korean market to establish a presence in the global sphere. Through the partnership with AWS, we will actively leverage the secured global network of AWS to systematically target the global market.”

He highlighted, “The Hackle team has focused on addressing the client’s needs to use data in more effective ways. We are not only the providers of platform functionalities but also the consultants that deliver numerous data utilization methodologies and knowledge. This strategy has been a key factor in our rapid success, achieving more than a 2x growth in key metrics every quarter. We aim to target overseas companies’ demand for cost reduction and ROI improvement, replicating its domestic success in the global market.”