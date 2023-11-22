Expro Leads the Largest Surface Well Testing Operation in Norway

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expro (NYSE: XPRO) has been awarded a Corporate Frame Agreement to deliver well testing services for Equinor in the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The Corporate Frame Agreement will see a substantial delivery of well testing operations in the NCS from a single service provider, across the Barents, Norwegian and North Sea. Expro will deliver the contract using its multi-disciplined local team in Stavanger, supported by its Fluids centre of excellence in Haugesund.

The four-year contract, with the potential of three two-year options, builds on the company’s previous seven-year agreement. The scope of work includes well flow management and production optimization services to enhance Equinor’s assets across completion, intervention, production, and abandonment operations.

Building on the Corporate Frame Agreement, the work scope will see the delivery of hydraulic intervention well services using Expro’s innovative CoilHoseTM Light Well Circulation System (LWCS) that is designed to provide a more efficient and lower operational carbon footprint approach to operations.

A significant portion of the contract is directly linked to a demonstrable commitment to a low carbon plan, allowing Expro implement its environmental capabilities with Equinor and further enhance the strength and depth of this partnership.

Iain Farley, Expro’s Regional Vice President of Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, said:

"The contract award is an excellent example of how we continue to build on our collaborative engagement with Equinor. The ongoing seven-year contract has allowed us to work together to drive value through production optimization that encapsulates our ability to reduce our carbon footprint at all stages of project delivery.

“The strong relationship that has created this opportunity for growth demonstrates the ability and commitment of our team as we continue to provide what we believe to be best-in-class project delivery.

“We take pride in employing a local workforce in Expro Norway AS and will continue to invest in our people, bringing new talent to our operational team, to continue to deliver the performance this important client expects of Expro.”

