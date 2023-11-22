Janet Jackson Fever Sweeps Houston

A video recap of Janet Jackson fans who participated in a 'Test for Tickets' event where people could win tickets to AHF's World AIDS Day 'Together Again' concert featuring Jackson being held on December 1st in Houston. AHF administered 125 free, rapid HIV tests in three hours during its World AIDS Day concert ticket giveaway.

HOUSTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Janet Jackson enthusiasm hit a fever pitch on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Out of the Closet thrift store in Houston as AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) held a Test for Tickets promotional event in partnership with local radio station Majic 102.1 for the AHF World AIDS Day Concert at NRG Arena in Houston, Texas on December 1, 2023.

“Because Janet Jackson is a global icon and her full-length concert is in honor of World AIDS Day, we wanted to be able to capitalize on the all-around excitement and pair a free ticket giveaway with free and easy HIV testing for the community,” said Anthony Snipes, AHF Regional Director for Texas. “The turnout was extraordinary, and the 125 people who tested not only were grateful for the gift to see Janet perform but also for the services AHF provides Houston all year around.”

Tickets for Janet Jackson’s World AIDS Day show are available online through Ticketmaster, and proceeds from the concert will benefit HIV/AIDS awareness. On the heels of Saturday’s successful showing, AHF is planning another final ticket giveaway for Wednesday November 29th. Details will be available on both the @Aidshealthcare and @OutoftheCloset Instagram accounts in the coming days.

World AIDS Day is an annual commemorative event to honor those we’ve lost to HIV/AIDS, to show support for those currently living with HIV/AIDS, and to emphasize the fight against HIV/AIDS is not over. Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe winning choreographer, director, and producer Debbie Allen will speak at the event, and AHF will present its Lifetime Achievement Award to Emmy Award winning actor and activist Blair Underwood.

Janet Jackson’s December 1st performance comes on the heels of her sold-out North American Together Again tour which derives its name from Jackson’s 1997 hit song “Together Again” – the artist’s personal tribute to a friend lost to AIDS as well as people living with HIV or AIDS and their families worldwide.

