Black Friday 2023: Neo Financial offers a guide to more rewarding spending and saving

CALGARY, Alberta & WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neo Financial (Neo), Canada’s leading financial technology company1, is giving cost-conscious Canadians more rewarding ways to spend and save their money ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

At a time of acute cost-of-living challenges, Neo continues to offer Canadians more value for every dollar through the Neo Money™ card, Neo Credit card, and Neo Secured Credit card:

New rewards partners that Canadians love: The Neo cashback rewards network continues to grow, adding to Neo’s more than 11,000 merchant partners across the country. Neo customers now earn cashback rewards of up to 10% 2 in-store and online at popular retailers including:



Simons Harry Rosen ALDO Structube The Shoe Company JD Sports Decathlon Roots Canada





3% cashback at the gas pump and grocery store: Neo customers can now enjoy 3% cashback on these essentials — saving up to $240 per year.

Boosted cashback on everyday spending: Neo customers can earn an average of 6% cashback on dining and food delivery, 3% at retail partners (online and in-store), and 4% on streaming and rideshare services.

Credit score monitoring and extended warranty: Premium customers benefit from credit score monitoring directly in the Neo app, enhanced purchase protection, and extended warranty.

The Neo Credit card and Neo Secured Credit card were recently named as Canada’s best credit cards in their respective categories by Hardbacon.

“Canadians are working harder than ever just to make ends meet. They deserve financial products and services that make every day more rewarding, by providing more value for every dollar,” said Andrew Chau, Neo Financial CEO. “We’re proud to offer financial products that transform how Canadians spend, save, and earn — including high-interest savings, boosted cashback rewards, a fully digital mortgage experience, and much more to come.”

About Neo Financial

Neo Financial is a technology company simplifying finances through reimagined spending, savings, investing, and mortgages. Founded in 2019 by the co-founders of SkipTheDishes, Neo has raised more than $299 million in funding and has been recognized as one of the top tech startups in Canada by LinkedIn. Neo is headquartered in Calgary and Winnipeg, and is backed by top-tier investors across North America.

Through partnerships with leading financial institutions, Neo provides members with a safe and secure way to spend (Neo Credit), save (Neo Money™), invest (Neo Invest™), and get a mortgage (Neo Mortgage™). Neo for Business powers financial solutions for Tim Hortons, Cathay Pacific, Hudson’s Bay, and over 11,000 other partners across the country. To learn more, visit neofinancial.com.

The Neo Money™ card is a prepaid Mastercard® issued by Equitable Bank pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. The Neo Money™ card is powered by the Neo Money™ account, which is provided by Concentra Bank.

Neo Money™ card and Neo Money™ account are not available for Quebec applicants.

Neo Credit and Neo Secured Credit cards are issued by ATB Financial pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated.

Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

