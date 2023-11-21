Publix Pharmacy leaders honored as Top Women in Health, Wellness & Beauty for 2023

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Drug Store News named four Publix associates to its annual Top Women in Health, Wellness & Beauty list for 2023. The honorees in the Rising Stars category are Caitlin Connolly, Debbie Carney and Kimberly Watson. Julie Lalicon is recognized with the Business Excellence Award.

The Rising Star Award recognizes women considered up-and-coming leaders in their profession who have had significant accomplishments and/or achieved notable success.

The Business Excellence Award honors women who have demonstrated achievement, growth and success. A recipient knows the importance of innovative ideas, education, decision-making, mentoring and community service.

“We are honored to see four of our pharmacy leaders recognized for their contributions to their team, Publix and the industry as a whole,” said Publix Vice President of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “We know Caitlin, Debbie, Kimberly and Julie will continue their incredible work supporting their communities.”

To learn more about the recipients of this year’s Top Women in Health, Wellness & Beauty Awards, visit drugstorenews.com/dsns-top-women-health-wellness-beauty-2023-award-winners.

