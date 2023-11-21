Memorial Hermann Implements Laudio Platform to Bolster Frontline Support

BOSTON & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laudio, an innovator in frontline leader solutions that drive efficiency and engagement for health systems, today announced that Memorial Hermann Health System is implementing Laudio’s platform to enhance employee efficiency and engagement. The non-profit, award-winning health system committed to creating healthier Houston communities began its rollout at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, with plans for a system-wide expansion. The system has also become a strategic investor in the company.

Laudio’s platform automates repetitive work and provides daily recommendations and best practices to help frontline leaders stay better connected to their teams. Deploying Laudio gives health systems a new lever to boost leader efficiency and effectiveness, streamlining core workflows and freeing up time for meaningful team interactions. To date, nearly 20 health systems across the country have adopted the platform to empower their leaders and improve wellbeing across their workforces.

“Frontline leaders are keystone roles within health systems, but tedious tasks and siloed systems limit their ability to harness opportunities for proactive, personalized engagement with their teams and patients,” said Russ Richmond, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of Laudio. “Memorial Hermann shares our commitment to enhancing support for frontline leaders and we’re proud to forge a strategic relationship with them.”

People-focused initiatives and investments are a top focus for Memorial Hermann. The health system puts people first in its culture and recognizes the challenges brought about by changing workforce dynamics and sources of strain on its frontline workers.

“We are always looking for new ways to further engage our employees and make them feel better supported. The unique challenges of recent years have only heightened the need for innovation in this area,” said Feby Abraham, PhD, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer for Memorial Hermann. “This technology aligns with our focus on utilizing cutting-edge digital tools to support system-wide improvements."

“By empowering frontline leaders to spend less time on administrative work, we’re giving them more time to support their teams and patients in meaningful ways. We’re excited to leverage this new platform to improve our team members’ daily lives and their overall satisfaction,” said Bryan Sisk, SVP and Chief Nursing Executive for Memorial Hermann, who also played a key role in engaging Laudio.

Memorial Hermann’s investment was part of Laudio’s recent $13 million Series B and comes on the heels of the rollout of its platform at several new health systems, including Northwell Health and Nebraska Medicine.

About Laudio

Laudio is a digital health company that empowers and connects leaders in healthcare to drive outcomes that matter. Laudio’s leader operations platform for health systems - recognized in the 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report as one of the top solutions with the greatest potential to disrupt the healthcare market – automates repetitive work and serves up daily recommendations and best practices that help frontline leaders gain better visibility into their teams, find opportunities for meaningful connection, and discover clearer paths to achieving their goals. Learn more at www.laudio.com.

About Memorial Hermann Health System

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,600 affiliated physicians and 33,000 employees practice high quality, innovative, evidence-based care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 250 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. For more than 116 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing nearly $500 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.