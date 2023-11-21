Blokes + Joi Unveils New Expansion in CrossFit Community with Top Athlete Partnerships

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blokes + Joi, an innovative leader in the health and wellness industry that has already transformed the lives and athletic performance of countless individuals, is thrilled to announce its growing presence within the CrossFit community. Through strategic partnerships with renowned CrossFit athletes, Blokes + Joi is making a significant impact on the way people approach their fitness, performance, and longevity.

The diagnostic blood labs provided by Blokes + Joi have become a game-changer for individuals aiming to optimize their well-being and elevate their athletic performance. By utilizing machine learning and offering valuable, precise insights into individual health markers, these labs empower athletes to make informed decisions about their training, nutrition, and overall health.

Evan Slaughter, one of Blokes + Joi's ambassadors, shared his transformative experience: “Recently, I decided to get serious about my health. After struggling to get results in the gym and even finding the motivation to work out, I decided to give Blokes a shot. I was nervous about having my labs taken because I knew there would be some negative results. But after reviewing my lab results with the Doctors at Blokes, they were able to prescribe solutions to address the red flags in my blood work. Not only did this give me peace of mind, but it gave me back the motivation to start working out regularly and improve my diet.”

CrossFit Athlete Danielle Brandon emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “As an athlete whose everyday choices and actions affect my performance, it's important to take a deeper look into what's going on inside of my body. Working with Joi Wellness to provide me insight into any health concerns, nutrient deficiencies, and even hormone levels can help pinpoint areas of focus that can improve my performance as a CrossFit Athlete.”

In addition to Evan Slaughter and Danielle Brandon, Blokes + Joi is proud to welcome Sydney Wells and Jorge Fernandez to its growing team of ambassadors. These elite athletes not only represent their respective communities but also boast a collective and engaged audience of over 2 million people. Their partnership with Blokes + Joi exemplifies the company's commitment to fostering a culture of wellness, progress, and overall health.

Founders Josh and Katy Whalen expressed their vision for the future: “Our community and patients are our number one priority, and we believe that bringing on ambassadors who embody and understand our brand is what will shift the paradigm in healthcare. We need to get people excited about their health beyond workouts and typical doctor's visits. From improving athletic performance to simply living the best versions of themselves, these brand partners will help us carry that torch.”

Blokes + Joi remains dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of athletes and individuals by providing essential insights through diagnostic blood labs and targeted health solutions. These strategic partnerships with influential athletes highlight the company's commitment to fostering a new era of wellness within the CrossFit community and beyond.

For more information about Blokes + Joi’s innovative approach to wellness please visit Blokes.co and ChooseJoi.co