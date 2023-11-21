Grant Thornton named Workday Services Partner

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grant Thornton LLP, one of America’s largest audit, tax and advisory firms, has been named a Services Partner by Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

Since 2019, Grant Thornton has been teaming up with Workday to help businesses adopt the software company’s cloud-enabled solutions, including Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM).

Since becoming a Workday Advisory Partner in 2019 and a Workday AMS Partner earlier this year, Grant Thornton has helped companies transform their systems and businesses by pairing Workday with Grant Thornton’s well-established Advisory and Industry services. The firm’s Advisory service line provides a wide range of offerings designed to help clients grow their businesses, mitigate risks and modernize themselves. Additionally, its Industry practices offer experienced and specialized teams in more than a dozen different industry groups, including Energy, Financial Services, Higher Education, Hospitality, Insurance, Not-for-profit, Retail and more.

In an expanded relationship with Workday, Grant Thornton will be able to support its Workday clients by providing full deployment services across the Workday platform in addition to supporting customers throughout their entire life cycle on Workday. This includes assisting Grant Thornton clients who have selected Workday across a wide range of implementation and support offerings, from configuring, evaluating and testing processes to managing Workday’s bi-annual releases, which will help clients better prioritize their resources, time and energy to drive business value.

“By pairing our advisory and industry know-how with the ability to deploy Workday’s solutions as a Workday Services Partner, we can help companies transform and modernize their systems — simultaneously improving their business processes and data, and driving value to their employees, vendors and customers,” said Nick Vellani, national managing principal of Grant Thornton’s Technology Modernization solution family. “This means businesses get the most from their investment in Workday and from Grant Thornton. In short, we’re meeting our clients’ increasingly complex needs and supporting Workday as it continues to bring more companies to the cloud.”

Webb Armentrout, group vice president of Global Partners, Workday, echoes this sentiment: “Grant Thornton has an impressive track record helping our joint customers gain value from their Workday investments. With the expanded partnership, Grant Thornton can now more broadly support our customers' transition to Workday’s cloud-native platform. Partners sit at the core of our success, and we are laser-focused on continuing to build a collaborative partner ecosystem that fosters innovation and accelerates transformation to deliver greater impact to customers.”

Grant Thornton is offering its services to both existing and new Workday clients and is positioned to support all of Workday’s cloud offerings.

To learn more about Grant Thornton, visit: www.grantthornton.com/advisory.

About Grant Thornton LLP

Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is one of America’s largest audit, tax and advisory firms — and the U.S. member firm of the Grant Thornton International Ltd global network. We go beyond the expected to make business more personal and build trust into every result. With revenues of $2.4 billion for the fiscal year that ended July 31, 2023, and almost 50 offices nationwide, Grant Thornton is a community of more than 9,000 problem solvers who value relationships and are ready to help organizations of all sizes and industries create more confident futures. Because, for us, how we serve matters as much as what we do.

“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions.