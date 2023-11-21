ChromaTan, Inc. Selected as a BLUE KNIGHT™ Company

LOWER GWYNEDD, Penn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChromaTan, Inc., a bioprocess development company revolutionizing the 123-year-old traditional batch biopurification process through transformational next-generation biomanufacturing solutions, announced today that it has been selected as a BLUE KNIGHT™ company.

Blue Knight is a joint initiative between Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS (JLABS) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), dedicated to the acceleration of transformative technology and science that will enable a swift and targeted response to evolving threats to public health and safety.

As a Blue Knight company, ChromaTan will gain access to the global JLABS ecosystem, a premier life science incubator program. In contrast to batch and simulated moving bed techniques, ChromaTan has developed the first-ever, columnless, single-use, steady-state continuous elution chromatography platform (Kascade™ BioRMB™) derived from the real moving bed technique that provides dramatic improvements in productivity and enhanced purities compared to conventional column chromatography in any of its current forms of usage.

"We are excited to join JLABS as a Blue Knight company. We aim to empower biopharmaceutical manufacturers with transformational bioprocessing technologies that increase recoveries, enhance flexibility, scalability and purity, reduce resin consumption and downtime, and maximize productivity for the cost-effective production of life-saving therapies,” said ChromaTan President and CEO, Dr. Rajiv Datar.

"I’m thrilled to see ChromaTan selected as a Blue Knight company. It has been great to see the advancement of its proprietary platform to shift the bioprocessing paradigm from its current batch modes of operation to true continuous processing. I am thrilled with this acceptance and look forward to the commercial adoption of the Kascade™ BioRMB™ system in the very near future,” commented Prof. Andew Zydney, Chair of ChromaTan’s Technology Advisory Board and the Bayard D. Kunkle Chair and Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at Penn State University.

“ChromaTan is at the forefront of a new era of integrated continuous bioprocessing that will replace traditional lengthy batched-based biopurification operations. By integrating its proprietary Real Moving Bed technology with its proprietary Counter-Current Tangential Chromatography technique, ChromaTan has successfully used the platform across multiple verticals – from gene therapy, to MAbs and to plasma purification, leading to highly productive continuous downstream processing compared to conventional batch chromatography,” noted Oleg Shinkazh, ChromaTan’s Founder and Chief Technology Officer.

ChromaTan is a life sciences toolbox company at the forefront of a new era of intensified and integrated continuous biomanufacturing, leveraging the power of its KascadeTM, BioRMBTM and CCTCTM technologies across verticals including viral vectors, gene therapy, mRNA, pDNA, MAbs and plasma purification. ChromaTan launched its KascadeTM BioRMBTM Process Development System in September 2023.

Through Blue Knight, ChromaTan will be expanding its US footprint with laboratory space at JLABS @ Washington, DC, in addition to its home office & lab in the Spring House Innovation Park, Lower Gwynedd, PA. The company has been awarded FDA, NIH and NIIMBL grants totaling more than $10 million and has raised $5 million as Series A. ChromaTan is supported by an experienced Board of Directors and a strong International Technology Advisory Board of subject matter experts in bioprocessing, biomanufacturing, bioprocess development and process control.