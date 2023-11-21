PX5 Commits to Long-Term Value for ThreadX Developers with Spin-Off of RTOSX Subsidiary

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PX5, a global leader in high-performance real-time operating systems and middleware, today announced a new RTOSX subsidiary, resulting in two world-class companies well positioned to positively transform the development and maintenance of resource-constrained IoT embedded devices. RTOSX will provide professional support, extended long-term maintenance, and engineering services to developers using the ThreadX embedded real-time operating system, and PX5 will remain the leading developer of the industry’s most advanced runtime solutions for deeply embedded applications. Having decades of direct experience, RTOSX is uniquely positioned to help ThreadX developers and create the best of both worlds – free open-source software with professional support.

“With Microsoft contributing ThreadX to the open-source community under the purview of the Eclipse Foundation, embedded IoT developers need confidence that their work will be supported and maintained,” said William Lamie, CEO, PX5. “RTOSX is dedicated to supporting this effort and is committed to helping all current and future ThreadX developers with professional support, extended long-term maintenance, and engineering services at a level they cannot get anywhere else.”

Access to Decades of ThreadX Expertise

The RTOSX team mainly comprises the original authors of the ThreadX embedded real-time operating system, including associated middleware such as FileX, GUIX, NetX, and USBX. Combining personnel from the pre- and post-acquisition of Express Logic by Microsoft in 2019, RTOSX is best positioned to support ThreadX developers with expert technical support, giving development teams the freedom to focus on driving their business forward.

Fully Ticketed Professional Support

RTOSX offers fully ticketed professional support for ThreadX, including a Service Level Agreement (SLA) that typically results in same-day response and fast issue resolution. This includes monitoring the ThreadX open-source community and proactively alerting developers if/when significant issues are reported, including Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE). These services unblock technical and security issues for development teams and eliminate the ongoing burden of continuous monitoring of the open-source community.

Extended Long-Term Support (ELS)

In conjunction with the support packages, RTOSX also offers extended long-term support (up to 10 years) for specific ThreadX (and middleware) versions so teams can enjoy the benefits of using open source and confidently meet device lifecycle and maintenance requirements.

