BioTek reMEDys Urges Patients to Be Aware of Open Enrollment Deadlines

NEW CASTLE, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With health care coverage Open Enrollment periods being well underway, BioTek reMEDys, a multi-site national integrated infusion therapy provider focused on providing support to people with rare diseases, is sending out a national reminder to patients and families to be aware of their coverage status and all Open Enrollment deadlines.

This year is a busy time for health care enrollment changes, as states have restarted regular review of Medicaid eligibility after the end of the declared COVID-19 public health emergency. People age 65 and older who lose Medicaid coverage have access to a six-month Special Enrollment Period to sign up for Medicare, so it is important to act quickly to avoid late enrollment penalties. A Special Enrollment Period to sign up for Marketplace coverage is also available for people who lose Medicaid and are not eligible for Medicare.

The Marketplace Open Enrollment Period on HealthCare.gov generally runs from November 1 to January 15. Consumers who enroll by midnight December 15 (5 a.m. EST on December 16) can get full-year coverage that starts January 1, 2024. In 2024, January 15 is a federal holiday; accordingly, consumers will have until midnight on Tuesday, January 16 (5 a.m. EST on January 17) to enroll in coverage. Consumers who enroll after December 15 but before the deadline in January will have coverage that starts February 1, 2024.

Individuals currently enrolled in Medicare Parts A or B (original Medicare), Part C (Medicare Advantage), and Part D (prescription drug coverage) should review their coverage to make sure they choose the most affordable options to meet their needs in 2024.

BioTek reMEDys is urging its clinical and patient constituents and the population at large to check their coverage status and review the Open Enrollment periods relevant to them.

“During the holidays it can be easy to overlook Open Enrollment Periods,” said BioTek reMEDys’ CEO and founder Chaitanya Gadde. “Regardless of your health care situation or conditions, it is important that you be aware of your current coverage status and talk with professionals about what plan or program is best for you and your specific needs. At BioTek, where we are fully committed to putting patients first, we are proud to have been able to – and to continue providing – services to Medicare patients for many years. We encourage all patients and their loved ones to make sure they have carefully reviewed and considered their coverage during the Open Enrollment period, so that they can maintain access to appropriate and high-quality care.”

BioTek has been encouraging everyone to review their current coverage plans and visit www.medicare.gov for information about Medicare Open Enrollment or www.HealthCare.gov and state-based exchanges for information about Marketplace Open Enrollment for the 2024 plan year.

BioTek reMEDys is a multi-site national integrated infusion therapy provider focused on providing support to people with rare diseases. Through supply chain management, innovative technology and trained specialty pharmacists, BioTek reMEDys is able to deliver superior service at a lower cost. The company bridges the gap between managed care, physicians and patients by facilitating the authorization, procurement and administration of specialty medications and infusions. BioTek reMEDys provides high-touch therapies, biologics and pharmaceuticals to support treatment for patients with rare diseases and chronic conditions, ensuring the highest quality of care. For information visit www.biotekrx.com.