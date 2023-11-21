The Cannabist Company Announces New Multi-State Retail and Wholesale Partnership with Leading Vaporizer Brand, Airo

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (NEO: CBST) (OTCQX: CBSTF) (FSE: 3LP) (“The Cannabist Company” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today its new partnership with Airo Brands, a company focused on proprietary inhalation products.

The partnership will initially bring Airo’s cannabis vaporization brand to The Cannabist Company’s three Columbia Care dispensaries in Delaware beginning this week. Airo will be available through the Company’s wholesale channels in the coming weeks. The brand will continue to roll out across the Cannabist Company dispensary network in markets such as Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania over the next few months, pending regulatory approval.

“Airo is one of the most recognized and innovative vaporization brands, and we are thrilled to bring their high-performance vaporizers and unique oils into our dispensaries. Their products, which offer a consistent and intuitive experience, align perfectly with our mission to provide unmatched, superior quality for anyone who walks into our dispensaries,” said Jesse Channon, The Cannabist Company’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We are excited to bring these amazing products to additional markets as we continue to meet the expanding needs of our patients and customers as the cannabis industry grows and evolves.”

“We’re excited to be able to provide Delaware with our quality products and couldn’t have found a better partner than The Cannabist Company. The quality experience provided by their dispensaries are a great match with Airo,” said Richard Yost, CEO, Airo Brands.

Airo Brands will debut its premium vapor systems AiroPro, AiroSport, and AiroX Disposable, as well as its unique AiroPod cartridge oil formulations including its Strain Series, Artisan Series, and Live Flower Series. Strain Series 0.5g cartridge offerings will include Cherry AK Sativa, Blue Dream Hybrid, and Northern Lights Indica. The Artisan Series 0.5g cartridge offerings will be Black Mamba Sativa, Mystical Melody Hybrid, and Midnight Moon Indica. The Live Flower Series 0.5g cartridge features Jack Fruit Sativa, Gelonade Hybrid, and Lemon Jet Fuel Gelato Indica.

For more information, visit cannabistcompany.com and Airobrands.com

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 15 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 124 facilities including 93 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.

About Airo

Airo is a leading national brand with a mission to delight consumers with premium inhalation experiences. Now in 19 States and Puerto Rico, Airo can be found in over 1,400 dispensaries. Its award-winning products have made Airo a top seller in several US states. Airo can be found in dispensaries throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Puerto Rico.

