WBD Access x Canadian Academy Writers Program Announce 2023 Program Participants

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced the participants for the third iteration of its WBD Access x Canadian Academy Writers Program. The program, in partnership with the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy), will support 10 experienced Canadian writers from underrepresented communities seeking to advance their careers in episodic television. The Program will provide participants with the ability to develop a specific project, as well as mentorship and community-building opportunities, and access to invaluable industry knowledge from television executives and creators.

2023 WBD Access x Canadian Academy Writers Program Participants:

Trey Anthony (she/her) - Mississauga, ON

Ophira Calof (they/she) - Toronto, ON

Taf Diallo (he/him) - Toronto, ON

Léa Geronimo (they/she) - Toronto, ON

Kadidja Haïdara (she/her) - Montreal, QC

Laura Kamugisha (she/her) - Montreal, QC

Nisha Khan (she/her) - Toronto, ON

Abdul Malik (he/him) - Edmonton, AB / Toronto, ON

Ashley Park - Toronto, ON

Renuka Singh (she/her) - Vancouver, BC

“ WBD Access’ programs are making a real impact on our industry globally by providing opportunity and training to talented creatives from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds,” said Asif Sadiq, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Warner Bros. Discovery. “ Canada is a valuable market for television, and we look forward to seeing the work of these passionate writers on screen in the years to come.”

“ In the ever-changing landscape of screen-based productions, support for writers has become more important than ever,” said Tammy Frick, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “ We are so proud to work alongside WBD Access Canada to offer this program to empower these vital creatives as they continue crafting authentic, captivating, and diverse Canadian stories for all audiences to enjoy.”

The WBD Access x Canadian Academy Writers Program is a multi-year initiative supported by Warner Bros. Discovery and administered by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, in collaboration with Telefilm Canada.

This year’s program will primarily focus on episodic series, allowing scripts to be workshopped in either English or French. Participants will also hear from guest speakers who will delve into not only the episodic market, but will also explore the wider landscape of the Canadian screen industries and their global impact.

WBD Access Canada and the Canadian Academy conducted internal, peer, and juried reviews to select 10 individuals to join the 2023 edition of the program.

For more information on the WBD Access Canada and its participants, please visit https://warner-access.com/talent. For promotional assets including logos, participant biographies, and headshots, reference the digital toolkit.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

About the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television is the largest non-profit professional arts organization in Canada with a membership of more than 4,000 emerging and established English and Francophone industry professionals. Founded in 1979, the Canadian Academy is dedicated to recognizing, celebrating, and advocating for Canadian talent in the film, television, and digital media sectors while remaining committed to discovering and nurturing all levels of talent through professional development, networking opportunities, and guidance.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television proudly acknowledges the support of its Leading Media Partner, CBC; Premier Partner, Telefilm Canada; Platinum Partner, Bell Media; and its Lead Partners, Netflix, the Canada Media Fund, Cineplex, the Cogeco Fund, and WBD Access Canada. For information on membership and programming visit academy.ca.