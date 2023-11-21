Hithium and FlexGen Sign Cooperation Agreement

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stationary battery manufacturer Hithium has signed an initial cooperation agreement with FlexGen, the leading energy storage software integration and service provider. The companies agreed to purchasing targets over the next three years, with the North Carolina-based FlexGen aiming to support the procurement of 10 GWh of battery capacity from Hithium either through project efforts or indirectly from partners utilizing FlexGen’s energy management system (EMS), the HybridOS software and controls. At the same time, Hithium committed to the goal of securing, directly or through partners, FlexGen’s EMS for projects with a combined 15 GWh of capacity.

As part of the agreement, FlexGen will also be an authorized service provider for Hithium in the United States, accelerating the speed of service to asset owners and enhancing asset uptime. Keeping energy storage assets available for owners is a key shared value described by both parties.

Hithium Head of Global Business Mizhi Zhang commented: “We are very excited for the opportunity to work more closely with the team at FlexGen and benefit from their expertise in the U.S. energy storage market. The cutting-edge capabilities of their EMS will also bring significant added value to our product offering.”

Yann Brandt, Chief Commercial Officer of FlexGen said: “FlexGen and our partners share the vision of flexible, high performance battery storage assets. Hithium’s technology, tailor-made for utility-scale storage, packaged with our HybridOS operating system, provides great value to our mutual customers.”

FlexGen designs multi-megawatt energy storage systems, integrated with its proprietary energy management system, the HybridOS, along with managing procurement, testing, commissioning, and offering monitoring and maintenance services.

Hithium manufactures high-efficiency battery products, from cells like its 314 Ah with an 11,000-cycle life, to energy storage systems including its newly released 5 MWh ∞block. Based in Xiamen, China, with operations in the U.S., Australia, UAE, and Europe, the company has shipped 11 GWh of capacity since being founded in 2019.

About HiTHIUM

Founded in 2019, HiTHIUM is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple “intelligent” production facilities, HiTHIUM’s innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With many decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, HiTHIUM leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is based in Xiamen, China, with further locations for production, research, or sales in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Munich, and California. HiTHIUM has shipped 11 GWh of battery capacity, 5 GWh in 2022 alone, and is expanding its production capacity to 70 GWh by the end of 2023.

About FlexGen Power Systems, Inc.

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today’s energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and digital controls, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. The company‘s clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, visit www.site.flexgen.com.