Mary Kay Inc. Announces Partnership With Global Shea Alliance to Promote Sustainability and Women's Empowerment

"We are thrilled at the prospect of collaborating with Mary Kay to drive substantial positive change within the cosmetics industry. Together, we aim to establish new industry standards for social and environmental responsibility, transcending beauty to empower individuals, promote sustainability, and foster a more resilient future for the millions of women who depend on shea," said Mamatou Djaffo, President of the Global Shea Alliance.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mary Kay Inc., a global beauty brand and advocate for women’s empowerment, is excited to announce its membership in the Global Shea Alliance (GSA), a non-profit industry association that designs, develops and delivers strategies that drive a competitive and sustainable shea industry worldwide. This new partnership aligns with Mary Kay's commitment to sustainability and its mission to empower women around the world.

The GSA's core values are founded on promoting an inclusive value chain, fostering a pre-competitive and business-driven industry by ensuring sustainability and maintaining confidentiality in all transactions with its stakeholders.

“We are absolutely thrilled to join the Global Shea Alliance,” said Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer at Mary Kay. “This partnership marks a significant step in our journey to promote sustainable beauty practices. By collaborating with the GSA, we aim to further harness the transformative potential of shea in skincare and cosmetics.”

Mamatou Djaffo, President of the Global Shea Alliance, expressed her enthusiasm about the new partnership. “We extend a heartfelt welcome to Mary Kay Inc,” said Mamatou Djaffo. “Their stellar reputation as champions of corporate social responsibility and sustainability perfectly aligns with our mission. We are thrilled at the prospect of collaborating with Mary Kay to drive substantial positive change within the cosmetics industry. Together, we aim to establish new industry standards for social and environmental responsibility, transcending beauty to empower individuals, promote sustainability, and foster a more resilient future for the millions of women who depend on shea.”

This exciting partnership between Mary Kay Inc. and the Global Shea Alliance in the upcoming year will spearhead initiatives aimed at enhancing the economic well-being of shea collectors and processors, as well as undertaking crucial efforts to restore degraded parklands in West Africa.

Earlier this month, Mary Kay hosted Aaron Adu, GSA Managing Director, and Olawunmi Osholake, GSA Deputy Managing Director, at its manufacturing facility, the Richard R. Rogers (R3) Manufacturing / R&D Center in Lewisville, Texas, U.S.A. for a site visit followed by a meeting exploring synergies and engagement opportunities.

About Mary Kay

Then. Now. Always. One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 35 countries. For 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter).

About Global Shea Alliance

The GSA is a non-profit industry association with 919 members from 39 countries including women collectors and processors, brands and retailers, ingredient suppliers, civil society, research institutions and policymakers. Through public-private partnerships, the GSA promotes industry sustainability, quality practices and standards and demand for shea in food and cosmetics. For more information, please visit https://globalshea.com.