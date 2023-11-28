MultiCare Partners with Chapter to Provide Patients With Comprehensive Medicare Guidance

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a move to improve care continuity and enhance patient experience, MultiCare, Washington state’s largest community-based health system, has entered into a strategic partnership with Chapter, the leading technology-powered retirement and Medicare navigation company.

This partnership aims to ensure that MultiCare’s vast patient base receives the most accurate, up-to-date, and tailored advice on signing up for Medicare and improving their existing coverage. With Chapter's commitment to providing unbiased Medicare advice, MultiCare patients can feel confident they're receiving guidance that puts their needs first.

"Every year, American seniors are inundated with misleading advertisements about Medicare. This leads to patients inadvertently signing up for Medicare plans that leave their preferred providers out of network," said Cobi Blumenfeld-Gantz, chief executive officer of Chapter. "We look forward to helping MultiCare patients cut through the noise.”

Chapter and MultiCare are aligned in their mission to provide clear and customized guidance. MultiCare patients can now anticipate a smooth, end-to-end Medicare navigation experience.

About Chapter

Chapter is a technology-powered retirement and Medicare navigation company that provides personalized, end-to-end Medicare guidance to Americans. Chapter supports Medicare-eligible Americans in deciding when and how to sign up for Medicare and whether they can improve existing coverage to get better benefits for less. Additionally, Chapter has re-aligned incentives to place consumers’ interests first, irrespective of the selected plan or carrier, ensuring that individuals receive guidance tailored solely to their needs. For more information, visit www.askchapter.org. To contact Chapter, please email pr@getchapter.com.