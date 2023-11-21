Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Milestone with Opening of 3,000th Studio

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (the “Company” or “Xponential Fitness”), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced the opening of its 3,000th studio, CycleBar Loveland located in Greater Fort Collins, Colorado.

“The opening of our 3,000th studio is an exciting company milestone and I would like to thank all of our franchisees and employees who have helped us along the way to this accomplishment,” said Anthony Geisler, CEO of Xponential Fitness, Inc. “Through studio locations and master franchise or international expansion agreements in 23 countries, Xponential is a global boutique fitness and wellness franchisor with a clear path to continued growth moving forward. We look forward to hitting more company milestones in the future as we work to make boutique fitness and wellness accessible to all.”

“We are honored to be the 3,000th open studio for Xponential Fitness. CycleBar Loveland is committed to providing exceptional fitness experiences and is another example of the continued growth and success of the Xponential Fitness network,” said Sydnie and Zack Whitmer, owners of CycleBar Loveland. “This is our second CycleBar studio and we are grateful for the constant support Xponential offers us every step of the way. By staying engaged with the Xponential community, attending franchisee events, and taking advantage of additional training and resources, we aim to stay at the forefront of the fitness industry and provide an unparalleled fitness experience for our members, who consider fitness to be a central part of their daily routine.”

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 49 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 21 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, the largest assisted stretch brand in the United States ; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE Fitness, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://xponential.com.