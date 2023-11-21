Adaptive Shield and Kompingo Join Forces to Elevate UK Organizations’ SaaS Security

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS security company, today announced a strategic partnership with Kompingo, a renowned UK distributor. The collaboration will help meet the growing demand for SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) throughout the UK as Adaptive Shield extends its network of partners and enhances its platform's accessibility and local support.

Kompingo, with its robust local presence, will play a pivotal role in supporting Adaptive Shield in the region. "We are excited to partner with Kompingo, a company known for its expertise and commitment to excellence,” says Maor Bin, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Shield. “Our collaboration with Kompingo is a significant step forward in our mission to empower businesses and security teams across the UK with an effective SaaS security solution."

"Partnering with Adaptive Shield was a natural choice for us,” says Toby Caton, Director of Kompingo. “Their innovative SaaS Security solution with Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) capabilities, coupled with our understanding of the industry, create a powerful synergy. Together, we aim to provide organizations with unparalleled SaaS security."

The growing need for SaaS Identity-centric Threat Detection and Response mechanisms will be discussed by Maor Bin and Ed Amoroso of Tag Infosphere in an upcoming webinar, “Saas Security Trends and Your 2023 Strategy - Stay Ahead of the Game,” on Thursday, November 30 at 12:00 pm ET. To learn more about emerging threats and new trends in SaaS security register here.

About Adaptive Shield

Adaptive Shield, a leader in SaaS Security, enables security teams to gain deep visibility and control over all business-critical SaaS applications and secure their entire SaaS stack through threat prevention, detection and response. Founded by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff, Adaptive Shield works with many Fortune 500 enterprises and has been named Gartner® Cool Vendor™ 2022. For more information, visit us at www.adaptive-shield.com or follow us on LinkedIn.