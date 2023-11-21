Major Milestone Met in AI-Powered Fight Against Lung Cancer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The quest to eliminate lung cancer as a global cause of death has taken a positive step forward with 1 million-milestone met of a 5-million lung health Artificial Intelligence (AI) commitment. This new proactive initiative casts a wider net to currently invisible and unprofiled global patient populations, innovating beyond traditional lung cancer screening profiles such as age and smoking history.

The commitment was made at the 2022 World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos. It saw AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company, join the WEF EDISON Alliance, a partnership between commercial and non-profit sectors, to improve the lives of people through digital inclusion.

The power of AI to screen for lung cancer risk was adopted as part of the AstraZeneca EDISON Alliance health goals via a partnership with Qure.ai, a global leader of medical imaging AI. In addition, this novel approach is a fundamental component of AstraZeneca’s A.Catalyst Network, a network of solutioners to improve patient outcomes, and the Lung Ambition Alliance, a global coalition with the bold ambition to eliminate lung cancer as a cause of death. AI-powered chest X-ray analysis for the incidental detection of high-risk nodules that can be indicative of lung cancer has therefore been rolled-out across resource constrained regions of the UK, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Highlights of one of the sites within this initiative were recently presented at the World Conference on Lung Canceri and at The Union World Conference on Lung Health 2023. In Vietnam, using Qure's AI enabled chest X-ray solution qXR, 31,000 chest X-rays were analysed identifying 212 individuals with lung nodules requiring further diagnostic analysis via CT scans. Of these, 19 individuals were then flagged as high risk and warranting further follow-up as per standard lung cancer detection guidelines.

Nipun Jain, Head of International A.Catalyst Network at AstraZeneca, states, "Our partnership with Qure.ai represents a critical step in our commitment to the EDISON Alliance's 1 billion Lives Challenge. Lung cancer remains a major global health concern, and it is through applying AI to screen for lung cancer risk in millions of routine X-rays, that it will provide a low-cost, high-impact way of ensuring at-risk patients enter the right diagnostic and care pathway. This milestone exemplifies our A.Catalyst Network approach to expanding access to digital healthcare and driving sustainable change in the communities we serve."

Prashant Warier, Co-Founder and CEO of Qure.ai, states, “Touching a million human lives with the positive power of healthcare AI is just the beginning. This milestone is testament to digital health innovation and public private partnerships. Together with AstraZeneca, we are determined to make a significant difference in the early diagnosis of lung cancer in regions and to people that need it most."

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca.

About Lung Ambition Alliance

The Lung Ambition Alliance is a global coalition with the bold ambition to eliminate lung cancer as a cause of death. Through partnership we can bridge the gap between the commercial and non-profit sectors, we can bend the survival curve faster and improve outcomes. Our diverse perspectives help us identify and target needs more precisely, while our depth of resources amplify our impact. The Lung Ambition Alliance is made up of AstraZeneca, The Global Lung Cancer Coalition and Guardant; our founding partners represent patient organizations, scientific and medical societies, and industry, and together, our perspectives and expertise will help us reach our ambition.

About A.Catalyst

A.Catalyst Network is a dynamic network of solutioners and innovative minds from around the globe that work to address present and future healthcare challenges by connecting AstraZeneca with collaborators from outside traditional pharma. Its aim is to ignite innovation that will unlock the change required to strengthen healthcare systems and secure more equitable health, helping to improve outcomes for patients worldwide. To learn more, please visit the A.Catalyst Network web page.

About Qure.ai

Qure.ai is a health tech company that uses deep learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to patients around the world in medical imaging & care coordination. Our technology fulfils a pertinent, unmet need in the radiology industry. With the aid of tools like those developed by Qure.ai, which work via a sophisticated set of algorithms that can instantly evaluate scans to prioritize actionable patient cases quickly, radiologists can focus their time and advanced skill sets on the most pressing diagnoses.