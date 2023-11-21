Munchkin Extends Radiant Colors Donation to #GivingTuesday to Benefit Inclusive Education; Announces Sesame Workshop, EmbraceRace and Roots ConnectED as the 2023 Donation Recipients

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Munchkin, Inc., the beloved baby lifestyle brand behind the most innovative gear and lifestyle products for children, mothers and caregivers, announced it will extend its Radiant Colors gifting timeframe to include #GivingTuesday, which falls on November 28 this year. Through its Radiant Colors program, Munchkin donates 100% of profits from Munchkin.com every Monday to organizations that support anti‑racism and inclusive education for our youngest generation.

“Radiant Colors was born from greater cultural recognition and calls to right the wrongs of racial injustices in our country,” said Diana Barnes, “DB,” Chief Brand Officer & Creative Director and head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Munchkin. “As the leading baby lifestyle brand, Munchkin – and our employees – is deeply invested in creating an equitable world for every child by eradicating racism. By allocating another full day of online profits to Radiant Colors, especially on such a major day that drives much needed charitable giving, we will have the opportunity to benefit even more programs and make a positive impact on more children.”

Munchkin founded Radiant Colors in June 2020 to support organizations that teach anti-racist and inclusive education to little learners nationwide starting in Pre-K. Since its inception, Radiant Colors has provided funding to eight nonprofits, 823 classroom projects, and 595 teachers in all 50 states across the U.S. The program has no giving cap and no expiration date.

This year, funds secured through the Radiant Colors program will go to Sesame Workshop, an American nonprofit organization responsible for the production of several educational children’s programs – including its first and best-known show, Sesame Street; EmbraceRace, an organization that has created a community for parents, grandparents or other caregivers and early childhood educators, providing them with the resources they need to navigate the challenges faced by those raising children in a world where race matters; and Roots ConnectED, a non-profit that empowers educators to create classrooms and schools where children and staff are community leaders, critical thinkers, understand bias and realize their capacity to create change.

In connection to the extended giving period this #GivingTuesday, Munchkin released a video that highlights the impact of Radiant Colors, featuring messages from CEO Steven B. Dunn and leaders from program beneficiaries. In the video, Akimi Gibson, VP & Education Publisher at Sesame Workshop shared: “Munchkin’s Radiant Colors donation and contribution continues to champion and give voice to our work inside the initiative known as identity and belonging.”

In addition to Sesame Workshop, EmbraceRace and Roots ConnectED, other nonprofit organizations that have received funds from Radiant Colors include Donors Choose, National Association for the Education of Young Children, Teaching for Change, Teaching Tolerance and The Institute for Anti-Racist Education.

To learn more about Munchkin’s Radiant Colors program, visit https://www.munchkin.com/radiant-colors. You can also nominate an organization to receive funding by emailing radiantcolors@munchkin.com.

About Munchkin

For more than 30 years, Munchkin Inc. has produced innovative products and functional gear for children and their caregivers. Munchkin has 337 patents to date, and recently earned more than 180 international product and brand design awards. Its products are sold in more than 45 countries and have received over 1.25 million five-star reviews.

Munchkin is on a mission to be the most loved baby lifestyle brand in the world. As the only baby brand in the United Nations Global Compact, the company prioritizes corporate social responsibility with commitments to environmental protection and animal welfare, which are highlighted in its annual Sustainability Report. In 2023, Munchkin ranked #8 on Fortune’s list of “Most Innovative Companies” and was honored on Fast Company’s annual “Brands That Matter” list. More than half of Munchkin's global workforce is female, and women make up the majority of Munchkin's leadership team and board of directors. Learn more at www.munchkin.com.