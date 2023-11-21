Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of First of 25 New Boeing 737-8 Aircraft to Malaysia Airlines Berhad

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced today the first of 25 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft delivered to Malaysia Airlines Berhad from ALC’s order book with Boeing. Featuring CFM LEAP 1B-27 engines, this new Boeing aircraft is the first 737-8 addition to Malaysia Airlines’ fleet.

“We are thrilled to announce ALC’s first of 25 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft delivered to Malaysia Airlines,” said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “Our significant deal for 25 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft with MAB is a milestone transaction that demonstrates ALC’s commitment to the national carrier’s long-term fleet modernization and sustainability program. We are honored to be the first to introduce the 737-8 to the airline.”

This Boeing 737 aircraft joins six Airbus A350-900 aircraft currently on long-term lease to the airline from ALC.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering the best way to fly to, from and around Malaysia. Malaysia Airlines carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia’s diverse richness. Malaysia Airlines embodies the incredible diversity of Malaysia, capturing its rich traditions, cultures and cuisines via its inimitable Malaysian Hospitality across all customer touch points.

Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), a global aviation organisation that comprises of different aviation business portfolios aimed at serving Malaysian air travel needs. Via our alliance with oneworld®, Malaysia Airlines offers superior connectivity with seamless journeys to 1,000 destinations across 150 plus countries, and access to over 650 airport lounges worldwide. For more information, please visit http://malaysiaairlines.com.