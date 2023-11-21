LTK UK Creators Unveil the Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide for 2023

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTK, the platform that powers Creator Commerce™, is excited to present its carefully curated Christmas Gift Guide for 2023 handpicked by our favourite UK creators. This year, LTK Creators in the UK have helped contribute to more than £3.2 billion in retail sales for thousands of established and up and coming brands around the world. According to a shopper study conducted by LTK, an impressive 73% of Gen Z, 69% of Millennials, and 57% of the general population make purchases directly from creators’ product recommendations. Creators have become more trusted among consumers than social media ads and even celebrities, according to LTK’s study.

This festive season, LTK creators are sharing with you their most sought-after fashion, beauty, interior inspiration, and brands to bring you a selection of stunning gift ideas to add more joy to the season ahead.

Below are the hottest gifts this year according to LTK creators in the UK:

Top Fashion Gifts for 2023

Adidas Samba OG Trainers:

These are the current ‘IT-girl’ trainers that have been spotted on celebrities, including sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid. A recent YouGov study, commissioned by LTK, found that 74% of British women now prefer to only wear flat shoes. As British women desire comfort while still being timelessly chic, there was a 744% increase in the number of people in the UK searching for the iconic Adidas Samba OG Trainers in the LTK shopping platform in the past couple months.

Adanola Ultimate Leggings:

The viral leggings spotted on the likes of Molly-Mae are the perfect gift for the fitness enthusiast or the fashion-forward individual. The Adanola Ultimate Leggings have had an 100% search increase year on year in the UK. These leggings will keep you looking great and feeling confident throughout your workout or daily activities with their squat proof and four way stretch material.

Anthropologie Melie Bianco Brigette Large Satchel:

This slouchy braided satchel is a favourite of LTK Creators and perfect for those wanting a luxe look for less.

Top Beauty Gifts for 2023

REFY Brow Sculpt:

Founded by Jess Hunt, REFY’s Brow Sculpt allows you to shape and set brow hairs in place effortlessly. The unique formula, combined with versatile applicators, ensures the creation of the perfect brow. Say goodbye to unruly brows and hello to flawless brows all day long.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer:

Add the perfect finishing touch to your Fenty Face with the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer. This ultimate gotta-have-it lip gloss brings explosive shine that feels as good as it looks. Whether you're heading to a holiday party or just want to dazzle in your everyday life, this lip gloss is an essential that promises to elevate your beauty game.

MAKEUP BY MARIO SurrealSkin™ Foundation:

The highly-anticipated Makeup by Mario Foundation finally launched in the UK this summer and the foundation seems to be worth the hype. Mario's breathable, luminous foundation effortlessly builds and blends to illuminate the complexion.

The Top Rising Gift of 2023

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler:

Stanley is one of the most viral brands of 2023 and after launching in the UK earlier this year, the insulated water bottle is hard to miss! With over 5.3 billion views on social media and 1360% increase in searches since it launched in the UK, this tumbler is LTK’s Creators’ top rising gift for 2023 making it easier to meet their daily hydration goals.

About LTK

As the founder of creator guided shopping, LTK is the trusted and effective platform for creators and their businesses by powering the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. World premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $4 billion in annual retail sales through their LTK Shop profiles. Today, nearly 30 million consumers turn to LTK Creators in the LTK shopping platform each month to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favourite creators. And, more than 7,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. A three-time honoree on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Retail Companies, LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

For the latest updates from LTK, follow Shop.LTK.