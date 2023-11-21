Exchange Bank Partners with FHLBank San Francisco to Award Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians $70,000 Grant

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) has collaborated with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) and its AHEAD Economic Development Grant Program to provide $70,000 in funding to Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians to promote indigenous self-sufficiency.

The AHEAD program enables FHLBank San Francisco members like Exchange Bank to give a critical boost to local programs and projects that target pressing community needs and bring greater opportunity to underserved populations. The Exchange Bank-sponsored grant will fund Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians, which is a federally recognized tribe in Northern California whose mission is to promote indigenous self-sufficiency through economic development, education, and affordable housing. The project will provide financial education trainings, computer literacy courses for seniors, and a public Wi-Fi hotspot for the community. AHEAD funds will support staff salaries, stipends for clients, computers, and other costs for a community computer lab.

“ Exchange Bank is proud to participate in the AHEAD grant program, helping to make a positive impact in our community,” said Shari DeMaris, chief operating officer, Exchange Bank. “ It aligns directly with the Bank’s mission of supporting local underserved groups.”

AHEAD grants are awarded annually and delivered through the FHLBank’s member financial institutions to local community organizations for projects and programs that benefit lower-income and underserved communities. Since the program inception in 2004, FHLBank San Francisco has awarded more than $25 million in AHEAD grants to over 800 economic development projects in Arizona, California, and Nevada. In 2023, the FHLBank’s board of directors allocated $4 million to the AHEAD program, more than doubling the funding in prior years, and awarded grants to 75 projects. Exchange Bank applied for the grant in partnership with Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians and was awarded the $70,000 after a competitive selection process.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a full-service community bank with assets of $3.36 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment management services with 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville and Trust & Investment Management offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville, Marin County and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of commitment, respect, integrity, and teamwork. Exchange Bank is known for its people who care about their customers, their company, and the communities where they live and work. Exchange Bank is an 18-year winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey and the 2023 San Francisco Business Times Corporate Philanthropy Award. Exchange Bank was named Best Consumer Bank by the NorthBay biz Magazine’s Best of the North Bay readers’ poll. The Petaluma Argus Courier People’s Choice Awards named Exchange Bank Best Local Bank 2023 and the Bohemian Magazine’s Best of the North Bay 2023 named Exchange Bank Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. www.exchangebank.com

