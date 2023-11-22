Dr. Jane Sanders Interviews Tenants Grateful for AHF’s Affordable Housing

The short video explains AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s adaptive reuse housing model and how its Healthy Housing Foundation division is changing people’s lives by giving them a safe place to live.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As Thanksgiving draws near, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), is proud to share an uplifting Sanders Institute video in which Dr. Jane O’Meara Sanders, co-founder and fellow at the institute, interviews several residents in some of AHF’s affordable housing units that are part of its Healthy Housing Foundation (HHF) who express their gratitude for their housing situations.

AHF launched Healthy Housing Foundation in 2017 to address the rampant affordable housing crisis and has housed more than 1,400 individuals by converting 13 Los Angeles hotels and motels into affordable housing via adaptive reuse, a much faster, much less expensive way of getting people off the streets.

