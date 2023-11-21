Double Your Deliciousness (and Convenience!) with Reser’s Main St Bistro “Twice Baked” Potatoes

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reser’s has ‘spudtacular’ news to share with the nationwide launch of a new signature line of Main St Bistro baked potatoes: “Twice Baked Signature Potatoes” and “Twice Baked Double Cheese Potatoes.”

Nostalgic foods continue to rise in popularity and consumers crave new versions of classic dishes. These indulgent twice baked side dishes feature potato skins and beautiful potato rosettes topped with sharp cheddar cheese baked golden-brown with flavorful herbs and spices.

“Baked potatoes are a family favorite and we’ve made it even easier to enjoy a restaurant quality meal at home,” shares John McCarthy, Sr. Brand Manager, Side Dishes. “Elevate any meal in minutes with this innovative new grocery item. An iconic recipe with a made from scratch taste.”

The Enduring Popularity of Potatoes

Potatoes account for two thirds of all sales in the side dish category. And these easy to prepare sides are exactly what consumers want – indulgent and delicious. They are ready in 6 minutes with 3 heating methods–microwave, oven, and air fryer. And now that 60 percent of U.S. households now own an air fryer, it makes it even faster to get dinner on the table!

Make it a Meal

Reser’s Main St Bistro baked potato side dishes taste homemade and make it easy to get dinner on the table. Here are four easy recipes.

Now available

Sold in the refrigerated section of the meat department.

Twice Baked Signature Potatoes

Delicious, dairy-filled recipe tastes as good as it looks. Made with real whole milk, cream, cheddar cheese and herbs.

Twice Baked Double Cheese Potatoes

A new flavorful take on a popular favorite. Rich, cheese-forward recipe, made with real whole milk, cream, Parmesan and cheddar cheese.

About Reser’s Fine Foods:

Reser’s is the leading provider of fresh refrigerated deli salads, side dishes, and prepared foods for the supermarket, club store, and food service industries. Family owned and operated, Reser’s has been a proud sponsor of good times at racetracks, picnics, BBQs, music festivals, and affordable family meals since 1950. Reser’s family of brands includes Reser’s American Classics, Main St Bistro, Stonemill Kitchens, and more. With more than 4,500 employees, Reser’s operates 14 facilities in the US, Mexico, and Canada and actively supports the communities it serves. Visit https://mainstbistro.com/ to learn more.