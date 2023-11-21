Panasonic and Olympic Gold Medalist Malaika Mihambo Partner for Sustainability Goals

WIESBADEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panasonic is collaborating with Olympian Malaika Mihambo in the lead-up to the Olympic Games Paris 2024. With mutual respect and determination for sustainability and social change, this partnership expresses the collective call for climate action using the shared passion for sports to draw attention to and educate wider sports’ enthusiasts.

Malaika Mihambo comments, “I have been interested in social and environmental issues since primary school. I am passionate about the need for social and climate justice; the protection of nature, personal empowerment and wellbeing, and the indisputable need to improve living conditions for many around the world.

Being a Team Panasonic Ambassador will help me to further promote these truths as they reflect the common values I have with Panasonic and its commitments to sustainability, a Better Life, and a Better World for all.”

Malaika holds a BA in political science and is currently studying for a Master’s degree in environmental sciences, which includes exploring energy efficiency and circular economy as drivers for sustainability. This, combined with her interest in engineering, means that Malaika is ideally placed to be a Team Panasonic Ambassador and support the education of others to understand and embrace climate action.

Her determination for personal development is also reflected in her performance on the athletic world stage, which includes a Gold Medal in the long jump at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and also being a two-time World Champion in the event. Malaika is also the author of ‘Jump Yourself Free: My Path to Mindfulness and Inner Strength’ a book focused on living a determined life which was launched in October 2023.

Recognition of Malaika’s accomplishments has seen her win ‘Sportswoman of the Year’ for three straight years and be honoured as an ‘Athlete of Hearts’ for her charity work with children as part of the Malaika Herzsprung e.V., a charity association that supports primary school children with memberships to athletic clubs.

Team Panasonic Athletes Lead the Way

Malaika joins an impressive list of world-class athletes who are part of the Team Panasonic family. Panasonic has been a proud Worldwide Partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since the beginning of the TOP programme at the Olympic Winter Games Calgary 1988. As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, Panasonic strongly believes in the spirit of the Olympic Games and its unique ability to bring people together in a way that’s positive and inspirational.

Junichi Suzuki, Chairman and CEO of Panasonic Europe B.V. comments, “Malaika is a fantastic addition to our Team Panasonic Family. The Malaikas Herzsprung charity for children is a perfect example of the synergy between Malaika’s values and that of Panasonic’s societal contribution. We are so happy to support her on the journey to the Olympic Games Paris 2024.”

