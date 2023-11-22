Microline Surgical Expands Healthcare Products Offering with Acquisition of Surgical Instrumentation Assets from Retraction Limited

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Microline Surgical, Inc. (“Microline” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of HOYA Corporation, today announced that it has acquired the rights to certain laparoscopic instrumentation assets from RETRACTION Limited.

The acquisition includes REVEEL branded products, which are used by surgeons for liver retraction in laparoscopic surgeries. The REVEEL devices are engineered to gently retract the liver and provide an unobstructed view of the surgical site during a procedure. REVEEL’s patented surface also protects the liver from sliding during procedures. The REVEEL products have been cleared and are available for sale in many countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and the EU.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of this agreement, as the addition of REVEEL to the Microline portfolio enhances Microline’s mission to enable customers to reduce surgical costs and complications, and to improve surgical outcomes,” said Timothy Gehlmann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Microline.

“We are thrilled to transfer the rights to our REVEEL Endoscopic Retractor to Microline. Microline is a strong partner, and this transition will enable a greater number of patients and medical practitioners to benefit from our patented technology,” said Stuart Moran, Chief Executive Officer of RETRACTION Limited.

About Microline Surgical, Inc.

As a proud member of the HOYA Group of Life Care companies, Microline shares HOYA’s goals including Commitment to Customers in providing safe, high-quality products and services that offer true value.

Microline Surgical is a medical technology company specializing in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced surgical instruments. Microline Surgical offers a diverse range of surgical instruments, including graspers, dissectors, scissors, and specialized instruments tailored to specific surgical procedures. These instruments are designed to enhance surgical outcomes, improve customer’s sustainability results, and reduce to cost of care. While the company is headquartered in the United States, it serves a global customer base, supplying surgical instruments to healthcare facilities and professionals worldwide.

For more information: https://www.microlinesurgical.com/

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, Hoya is a global med-tech company, and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. Hoya is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, surgical products, intraocular lenses, optical lenses as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With about 160 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, Hoya currently employs a multinational workforce of about 36,000 people.

For more information, please visit: https://www.hoya.com

About RETRACTION Limited

RETRACTION Limited recognizes the challenges posed by the global obesity crisis. It is our mission to make a dramatic improvement in large organ retraction and in other areas of surgery. Our strength lies in our unique blend of skills and experience. Our mix of global talents combines UK and US progressive device design with leading-edge manufacturing. This rare combination ensures that we deliver innovative, high-quality devices that improve patient outcomes and surgeon satisfaction. We are passionate about surgical innovation and relish working with surgeons and OR staff who are of a similar mind.

For more information, please visit: https://www.retraction.com.hk