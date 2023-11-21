Zevo and Rebel Wilson Team Up to Ensure The Bugs Don’t Bug You This Holiday Season

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--‘Tis the season to deck the halls, dusting off the holiday boxes from the garage or basement in order to get your home ready for the most wonderful time of the year. With the vast majority (87%) of Americans hosting more in their homes during the holidays than any other time of year, the fear of unwanted house guests is at an all-time high (77%)1.

Procter & Gamble’s (NYSE: PG) Zevo, developed by P&G Ventures, where new brands in new spaces are created to help consumers live life better, recently conducted a 2023 survey. The survey aimed to learn more about consumers' fear of bugs, aka Bugxiety, ahead of holiday hosting. Want to read some interesting findings?

72% of Americans are concerned about finding bugs hiding amongst their holiday decorations 1

People are especially concerned about finding bugs in wreaths (63%), holiday lights (60%), trees (52%), garlands (51%), and ornaments (40%) 1

Surprisingly, residents in the Northeast (85%) experience more bugs in their home during the holidays than other regions due to the harsh change in weather and certain bugs finding warmth inside1

Zevo brand ambassador, Rebel Wilson, used to suffer from a similar level of Bugxiety during the holiday season. “ My jam-packed holiday calendar leaves me hardly any time to prep my home for holiday guests and hosting, but making the holidays special for my family is an absolute must for me. Thanks to my favorite Zevo Flying Insect Traps and its 24/7 continuous catch, I can plug them in with peace of mind knowing the pesky flying bugs won’t be crashing our fun! I’ve even started gifting the Traps to some of my best friends and their reactions to seeing how many bugs they catch are priceless.”

During this busy time of year, Zevo’s go-to Entomologist, Daniel Perry, has all the tips you need to keep bugs from “bugging” you and your house guests this holiday season. “ Flies and crawling bugs tend to follow the food – and we know that holiday parties involve fresh decor and spreads that often sit out for hours, unintentionally luring pests into your home,” said Perry. “ Once plugged in, Zevo’s best-selling Flying Insect Trap does all the work for you, continuously attracting and trapping a variety of flying insects without any extra holiday-prep woes.”

“ Having the Zevo Multi-Insect Killer Spray on-hand as well can help ensure you’re equipped to quickly handle any unwanted pests that may appear,” Perry continued.

Homes decked in festive foliage, with holiday fruit bowls, and cookie crumbs sprinkled around the floor can create an inviting space for those creepy crawlers to wander in. While some people (39%) would call an exterminator upon first sight, almost a third (32%) would look to kill bugs immediately1. Luckily, Zevo can help bring a sense of clean and calm to the holiday chaos – just plug or spray, then walk away.

So how can Zevo help Americans keep the critters from crashing their holiday festivities?

Flying Insect Trap: Zevo’s Flying Insect Trap – the #1 powered insect trap in the category 2 – uses a special blue & UV light system to attract and trap flying insects (e.g. house flies, fruit flies and gnats that love to buzz around an appetizer tray or fruit display) on a strong adhesive pad, which can be easily removed and disposed of via a pull tab. The traps even make a perfect holiday gift for the friend or family member who loves to entertain, values a clean home, or who already has everything else!

Got Bugxiety This Holiday Season? Zevo It! All of Zevo's bug control products are available for purchase online at zevoinsect.com and at the retailers you love across the U.S. To find a local retailer that carries Zevo products, visit Zevo’s store locator. For more information, visit Zevo online or connect on Facebook and Instagram and show us how you #ZEVOit.

Methodology

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans who celebrate a winter holiday was commissioned by Zevo between October 31 and November 1, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

