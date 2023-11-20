Diabetes Association of Atlanta Announced as Anthem Foundation Grantee Helping Communities Have Access to Good Nutrition

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diabetes Association of Atlanta announced today that it has received a $100,000 grant from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, as part of the foundation’s commitment to building healthier communities through DAA’s food accessing program. The continuous support from Anthem will aid the Diabetes Association of Atlanta in providing affordable and accessible health interventions to reduce health disparities amongst those at risk for diabetes complications through the Diabetes Prevention and Control Program (DPC).

This philanthropic endeavor underscores the DAA and Anthem's commitment to community well-being and nutrition. As part of this initiative, Anthem’s grant provided 1,000 produce bags at a Thanksgiving food drive hosted at Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers, GA, last weekend. This collaborative effort addresses food insecurity and promotes healthier eating habits within the community.

In the mere year since receiving last year’s grant, DAA has served more than 2,000 Georgians through the DPC program. DAA utilizes integrated methods to “meet people where they are.” These methods are carried out by providing 1) affordable healthy food options through food access programming; 2) certified diabetes prevention and management education; 3) early detection risk assessments; and 4) free medical assistance. The program impacts the socially vulnerable adults and children in metro Atlanta. As a result of the program an average of 75% percent of participants report healthy hemoglobin A1C and 68% exhibit long term healthy behaviors.

“The medical expenses for those living with diabetes are 3 times higher than those without it. A certified diabetes class's average cost is $1,000 without insurance. Anthem will be a major stakeholder in providing affordable and accessible services for those left out of the healthcare system,” says Karla Hooper, Executive Director of Diabetes Association of Atlanta.

“It is critical that we collaborate with organizations like the Diabetes Association of Atlanta that share our common priority of whole health for Georgians,” said Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia President Robert Bunch. “Seeing positive outcomes like improved A1C levels and the adoption of healthier lifestyles exemplifies the goals of both of our organizations in creating healthier communities.”

In the ongoing pursuit of a healthier future, the commitment to diabetes prevention and equitable food access remains unwavering. By fostering partnerships, advocating for change, and promoting sustainable food systems, Anthem and the DAA aim to empower individuals and communities to take charge of their well-being. With a shared vision of a world free from the burden of diabetes, the DAA invites you to join in this vital mission, as both organizations work towards a brighter, healthier tomorrow for all.

About The Diabetes Association of Atlanta: The Diabetes Association of Atlanta, Inc. is a full-service agency committed to alleviating the medical, financial, and psychological impact that diabetes has on individuals and their families. Its mission is to promote community awareness and healthy living to prevent and manage diabetes through innovative community programs. As one of the few nonprofit agencies in Atlanta that address the needs of people affected with diabetes, the organization provides screening, quality comprehensive self-management education courses, and medical assistance. The Diabetes Association of Atlanta is not affiliated with the American Diabetes Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. One hundred percent of the donations to the Diabetes Association of Atlanta support our efforts in the Metropolitan Atlanta region. For more information, visit our website at www.diabetesatlanta.org.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation: The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Amerigroup, a wholly owned subsidiary of Elevance Health, Inc. The Foundation works to address health equity by focusing on improving the health of the socially vulnerable through strategic partnerships and programs in our communities with an emphasis on maternal child health; mental health; and food as medicine. The Foundation also coordinates the company’s year-round Dollars for Dollars program which provides a 100 percent match of associates’ donations, as well as its Volunteer Time Off and Dollars for Doers community service programs. To learn more about the Amerigroup Foundation, please visit http://www.elevancehealth.foundation.