Knot Home Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Home Centre

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knothome.com, the preferred destination for home accessories, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with Home Centre, the leading home retailer in the Middle East, through its online marketplace. This strategic collaboration, cemented by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), is aimed at jointly bolstering the e-commerce presence of Carpets and Cushions in the GCC Market.

Under the terms of this MoU, Knot Home will now operate as a strategic partner within Home Centre's online marketplace. This partnership expands Knot Home's online presence, making a broader range of high-quality products easily accessible to GCC customers.

Habib Yaraghi, Founder and CEO of Knothome.com, expressed his excitement about this venture, stating, "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Home Centre, a respected leader in the home retail industry. As the ultimate destination for carpets, cushions, and accessories, we look forward to a successful journey in the home décor industry alongside Home Centre. By leveraging the Home Centre digital commerce platform, we anticipate significant success in the GCC market."

Key Aspects of the Partnership:

Increased Product Availability: This collaboration allows Knot Home to showcase its products to a wider audience through the extensive reach of Home Centre’s online marketplace. Enhanced Shopping Experience: Knot Home and Home Centre are committed to providing customers with a seamless and user-friendly online shopping experience. Customer-Centric Approach: Both Knot Home and Home Centre prioritize customer satisfaction. With this partnership, customers can expect outstanding service, including prompt deliveries, hassle-free returns, and responsive customer support.

This strategic alliance is a significant milestone in Knot Home's journey to becoming the go-to destination for home décor. Home Centre, a respected name in the home retail industry, is excited to welcome Knot Home into its online marketplace.

About Knot Home:

Knothome.com is a reputable industry player offering high-quality carpets, cushions, and accessories with a strong commitment to quality, style, and customer satisfaction.

About Home Centre:

Home Centre is the leading home retailer in the Middle East, providing a wide array of home décor and furniture products. With a rich heritage and a dedication to offering customers the finest home furnishings.

*Source: AETOSWire